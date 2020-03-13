With space at such a premium in our homes it can feel decadent to relinquish an entire room for use as an office yet, with calls for flexible working gaining momentum, it’s wise to carve out an area in the home where you can be your most productive.

Flexible working is predicted to contribute a £148 billion boost to the UK economy by 2030, highlighted by campaigns such as #FlexAppeal founded by Anna Whitehouse (@MotherPukka), and increasing numbers of us are feeling encouraged to swap commutes and desks under strip lighting for creative corners out of the office.

Do you convert the tiny box room into a study, or is it more useful to have a day bed in there for guests?

Should you install a fixed workspace in a disused corner, or are you more creative on the move: in different rooms at different times of the day?

“Home offices are still popular. However, there is a growing trend for spaces within the home to be multifunctional,” says Nicola Keenan, co-founder of London-based design studio Boxx Creative. “The way people are working from home is changing and they are becoming more creative with how they use their space.”

Interior Designer Sophie Robinson’s dream home office

Interior designer and TV presenter Sophie Robinson recently designed her dream home office in one of the London Eye pods, in partnership with freelance networking platform Fiverr. After 15 years of working freelance, says Robinson, “it’s really important for me to be in a space that helps me feel focused, energised and innovative. Your office space should feel as well-designed and colourful as any room in your home.”

Flexible furniture experts and flat-pack pioneer, IKEA, has seen a rise in demand for ergonomically designed office chairs and dual-function sit/standing desks in recent years.

“Flexible workspaces are on the rise and people are now searching for storage that offers both dual functionality and mobility,” says IKEA UK and Ireland home office sales leader, Evanthia Nikoglou.

So whether you’re looking to transform an entire room, or need to carve out a corner where you can be your most creative, it’s important to spend time getting the design right for you and your way of working.

Sophie Robinson’s six top tips on designing your perfect home-working space

1. The importance of natural light

Nobody feels creative when they’re sitting in the dark! Getting as much natural light as you can is crucial to feeling like you’re wide awake and ready to take on the day’s challenges.

It boosts vitamin D production in your body and helps your natural rhythm keep in sync, which is especially important for those of us who spend a lot of time flexi-working around the clock.

2. Check out the view

If you can, try to place your work desk near a window. Even if it’s just a garden or a window box – a view that stretches out further than three feet in front of your face will give you something to look at and feel inspired by when you’re trying to hit that creative peak.

Most of us now spend the vast majority of our working days staring at a screen but this short-range vision isn’t conducive to creative thinking.

3. Picture it

As it’s important to have a break from the constant screen time, a great way to do that is to fill your workspace walls with pictures, visual ideas, mood boards, even artwork.

Placing something into your environment that has real physical presence can make a real difference to your day, to your mood and your productivity. Use images to represent your goals, as we respond to pictures more powerfully than the written word.

4. Connect to nature

Biophilia is the scientific name for the love and connection we humans have for the natural world and is being implemented in the way we design our workspaces, as it’s scientifically proven to reduce stress and enhance productivity.

You can easily add the feel-good vibes by adding living plants and flowers to your desk and choosing natural materials like wood and stone to furnish your space.

5. Invest in your space

It’s important to recognise that if you’re a home worker or freelancer, you’ll be spending a pretty large proportion of your day in your workspace.

Invest some time, and even money, into making it as interesting and useful as it can possibly be That means getting yourself a comfy chair, organising your space so you have plenty of storage to keep the clutter out of sight, and having an inspiring view and/or a visualisation wall.

6. Keep moving

When I’m working at home I’ll often go from the desk to the sofa, to the kitchen table, and back again, all in search of a creative spark or feeling energised.

Try to build as much opportunity for movement into your workspace, so that you’ll have the chance to freshen up your perspective when you’re hard at work. Movement has been proven to enhance our wellbeing, stress levels and improve our productivity.

If all else fails, my most useful work hack is to take off my shoes and socks and go for a short walk on the grass. Then I come back to my desk and nail it