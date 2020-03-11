Inter Milan have announced they will suspend all football activity until further notice after coming into contact with a rival player who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Juventus confirmed on Wednesday night defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Juventus and Inter met in a Serie A match played behind closed doors on Sunday, securing a 2-0 win.

But following news of Rugani’s positive test, Inter have taken action.

A statement from the club read: “FC Internazionale Milano announces that, following the Juventus FC statement regarding the positivity of the player Daniele Rugani at COVID-19, all competitive activities are suspended until further notice.

“The club is taking steps to prepare all necessary procedures.”

More to follow