🔥Instagram post by former ‘Love Island’ host who committed suicide released by family🔥

Family of Caroline Flack, the former host for the Love Island reality tv show, released an unpublished Instagram post she wrote before committing suicide.

According to The Guardian and the Eastern Daily Press, the 40-year-old was found dead in her apartment Saturday. Flack was arrested in December, accused of assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton, and was set to face trial in March. After being arrested, she stepped down as the host of Love Island.

I’ve been having some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time

“I was arrested for common assault on my boyfriend. Within 24 hours my whole world and future was swept from under my feet and all the walls that I had taken so long to build around me, collapsed.,” Flack wrote in the unpublished post. “I’ve lost my job. My home. My ability to speak. And the truth has been taken out of my hands and used as entertainment.”

In the post, Flack says the alleged assault was an accident.

“I have always taken responsibility for what happened that night. Even on the night. But the truth is…. it was an accident,” Flack wrote. “I’ve been having some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time. But I am NOT a domestic abuser. We had an argument and an accident happened. An accident.”

Flack pleaded not guilty to assaulting Burton with a lamp in her apartment. According to The Guardian, at a pre-trial hearing in December, the court was told that Burton suffered “significant injury to his head.” Flack was set to face trial next month.

Burton says that he is heartbroken by Flack’s death. After the assault, Burton had repeatedly said that he did not want to press charges against Flack. The Crown Prosecution Service is facing criticism for its decision to prosecute her.

While she was still alive, Flack’s advisers told her not to post the message. Flack’s family gave the message to the Eastern Daily Press.

Canadian Suicide Prevention Services: For 24/7 help, Phone 1-833-456-4566; Chat: http://www.crisisservicescanada.ca/en/; Text 45645



Here is the full transcript of Caroline Flack’s unpublished Instagram post:

“For a lot of people, being arrested for common assault is an extreme way to have some sort of spiritual awakening but for me it’s become the normal.

I’ve been pressing the snooze button on many stresses in my life – for my whole life. I’ve accepted shame and toxic opinions on my life for over 10 years and yet told myself it’s all part of my job. No complaining.

The problem with brushing things under the carpet is …. they are still there and one day someone is going to lift that carpet up and all you are going to feel is shame and embarrassment.

On December the 12th 2019 I was arrested for common assault on my boyfriend …Within 24 hours my whole world and future was swept from under my feet and all the walls that I had taken so long to build around me, collapsed. I am suddenly on a different kind of stage and everyone is watching it happen.

I have always taken responsibility for what happened that night. Even on the night. But the truth is …. It was an accident.

I’ve been having some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time.

But I am NOT a domestic abuser. We had an argument and an accident happened. An accident. The blood that someone SOLD to a newspaper was MY blood and that was something very sad and very personal.

The reason I am talking today is because my family can’t take anymore. I’ve lost my job. My home. My ability to speak. And the truth has been taken out of my hands and used as entertainment.

I can’t spend every day hidden away being told not to say or speak to anyone.

I’m so sorry to my family for what I have brought upon them and for what my friends have had to go through.

I’m not thinking about ‘how I’m going to get my career back.’ I’m thinking about how I’m going to get mine and my family’s life back.

I can’t say anymore than that.”