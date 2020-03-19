🔥Inside Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth will be self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Queen Elizabeth left Buckingham Palace in London today for Windsor Castle – an early move prompted by the rapid spread of coronavirus in the capital.

Windsor Castle is one of the 93-year-old’s favourite royal residences. The monarch, who regularly spends her weekends at the lavish estate, generally spends a month there over the Easter break but has moved up her plans, meaning she’ll have 13 acres of land to social distance in.

In the past, Queen Elizabeth has hosted a number of ‘dine and sleeps’ at Windsor Castle for notable guests such as state leaders.

Queen Elizabeth heading to Windsor Castle on March 19, 2020 (PA)

The Queen is occasionally seen driving around the grounds in one of her Range Rovers and Windsor Castle is where she has been spotted out riding, even at the age of 93.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, “Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19th March, one week earlier than planned. It is likely the Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period.”

Prince Harry and Meghan in St George’s Hall (Getty Images)

Surrounded by lush 210,000 square metre grounds – which include a pine tree forest, horse stables, ponds as well as fruit and vegetable gardens – part of the home is usually open to the public.

However, from Saturday, Windsor Castle will be closed off to visitors.

Here’s a few facts about Queen Elizabeth’s beloved weekend home where she is likely to be residing for a number of weeks.

The Royal Standard is flown whenever she’s in residence

(Getty Images)

You can expect to see the Royal Standard flying proudly over the castle for the foreseeable future, as it’s always raised high above it when the Queen is staying there.

It has its own chapel

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding (Getty Images)

You’ll have seen St George’s Chapel in many headlines over the past few years, as it was the site of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, as well as the wedding of Princess Beatrice and Jack Brooksbanks.

The chapel is known as a Royal Peculiar – a church that pays direct allegiance to the Queen rather than to the Church of England.

A Muslim prayer room was also introduced after a member of staff required somewhere to pray during Ramadan.

There are over 300 clocks and fireplaces

Homes in the Royal Collection Trust are generally lavishly decorated and Windsor Castle is one of the grandest.

With employees hired just to maintain the soft furnishings and curtains in the castle, it was revealed there are 379 clocks and 300 fireplaces in the castle alone.

The Round Tower is full of things to see and do

The Royal archives and photography collection are held in this stone tower, meaning the Queen could have lot of time to reflect on her family history.

There’s an entire room dedicated to the Battle of Waterloo

(Getty Images)

The Waterloo room is where a number of big meetings and events are held, and its walls are covered in paintings by Sir Thomas Lawrence commemorating the defeat of Napoleon in 1815.

The painting depicts monarchs, commanders and statesmen who aided in the defeat of Napoleon and features a large carpet, woven by inmates in an Agra prison for Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee.

According to the Royal Collection, it is thought to be the ‘largest in existence.’

The Castle is over 900 years old

The castle has served as a home and fortress for over 900 years, with many British royals taking up residence here.

Queen Victoria and Prince Albert spent the majority of their time in Windsor, unlike Queen Elizabeth who makes Buckingham Palace her main base.

It has been renovated and restored multiple times – especially after a 1992 fire

In the past, various kings including King George IV have brought in their own architects to put finishing touches on the castle.

In 1992, a fire ravaged the castle and burned for 15 hours, claiming around a hundred rooms in the process. Windsor Castle was eventually restored over a period of time to the tune of £37 million.

There’s an entire room dedicated to porcelain

With over a hundred pieces of fine porcelain from China, Japan and France, delicate works line the shelves in the Museum of China.

From lavishly decorated ice pails to serving dishes, the Queen will have more than enough to choose from if she decides to host a grand banquet for one.

There’s a rainbow array of drawing rooms

You can never have enough rooms for entertaining if you’re a member of the Royal Family and many of them in Windsor Castle are colour-coordinated.

A few months ago, photos of the Green Drawing Room were circulated as Archie was christened there and many royals including Prince Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince WIlliam and more posed for a group family portrait.

With a bespoke carpet designed by Ludwig Gruner, Morel and Sedon furniture and Sevre porcelain initially designed for King Louis XVI of France, it’s a stunning space.

(Getty Images)

There’s also a grand crimson and white drawing room, which also boast lavish interiors and Morel and Seddon furniture

The ballroom is a French royal daydream

The Grand Reception Room is one of the most regal rooms in the castle and has a strong French sensibility, with gilded ceilings and intricate detailing.

Covered in tapestries depicting stories such as the myth of Jason and Medea, it also features multiple crystal chandeliers.