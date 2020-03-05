🔥Inside the world of Japanese rope bondage🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

It’s a Thursday evening and I’m sitting cross-legged on a mat at Anatomie Studio, a converted railway arch in Peckham.

The vibe is low-key and cosy: people pad around in leggings, vests and socks with fruit teas as they wait for the class to begin. I spot my friend, T, taking his shoes off by the door and wave — he has come straight from the office (he’s in HR for a big US company) and he is still in his work clothes. A semicircle is forming around us: there are several dozen Londoners here tonight, mostly aged from 20 to 35, ranging from people in suits with their ties off to students from nearby Camberwell College of Arts.

Looking at us, you’d probably think we were about to do a guided meditation. But actually, T — who really is just a friend — is going to be tying me up as we learn the basics of shibari, a type of Japanese rope bondage. We’ll both remain fully clothed throughout, and at the end of the evening we’ll part ways with a hug. For many of the attendees, the story is the same: a few have come with partners, but lots are with friends, or are solo and will be paired up when the class gets started.

If everything about that paragraph has made your eyebrows shoot off the top of your head, you wouldn’t be the first. Although you can buy body harnesses from Asos and Lady Gaga has been shot in rope for Vogue Japan by photographer Nobuyoshi Araki, even the word ‘bondage’ tends to elicit sniggers; it’s persistently misunderstood as just being a means to an X-rated end.

‘Actually the rope itself is the main course,’ Anna Bones, Anatomie’s co-owner, tells me. ‘The focus in shibari is on the process, the emotions and the headspace — the point is that you’re enjoying tying someone, moving them around and then untying them, or vice versa.’ Or, as she puts it on Anatomie’s website: ‘In shibari the model is the canvas, the rope is the paint and brush, and the rigger [the person who does the tying] is the rope artist.’

Warm and thoughtful, Bones discovered shibari while completing her PhD in anthropology at UCL in 2013. In Japanese, shibari literally means ‘to tie’ (it has its roots in the Edo period, when the Samurai would use rope to immobilise their opponents). The ties range from simple wrist or ankle loops to gravity-defying suspensions from bamboo poles. Some people exclusively tie, others only like to be tied, and many switch between the two roles. Bones met her husband Fred (Anatomie’s co-owner) through rope, and the two started hosting workshops with visiting tutors in their living room. The demand was so great that within a couple of years they’d started teaching themselves, gone full-time and opened Anatomie, the UK’s first and only dedicated shibari studio.

Their twice-weekly ‘rope jams’ are at the heart of a busy and diverse scene: Peer Rope London runs monthly sessions at the Resistance Gallery in Bethnal Green, and Hitchin Bitches, a network for those who identify as female, genderqueer, non-binary and intersex riggers, is going strong. Anatomie also offers life-drawing classes incorporating rope, and weekend workshops at which more experienced practitioners can learn how to safely suspend someone. It feels like London is following in the footsteps of liberal US cities such as New York and San Francisco, where people talk about rope in much the same way as they might rock climbing or pottery classes: it’s just another activity that enriches their lives.

One of the questions Bones gets asked the most is, ‘Is it sexual?’ In fact, she hears it so often that she did a survey of Anatomie’s attendees, and collected their responses for an Instagram story. ‘It’s like dancing: with some people it is, with others it’s not,’ is how one member puts it. ‘Quite often it’s more like dancing with a friend,’ offers another unprompted. ‘That’s the beauty of rope,’ says Bones with a smile. ‘It’s very versatile.’

Personally, my trips to Anatomie have helped me navigate a year of change. I’ve gone fully freelance, which I always dreamed of doing. But with that have come huge spikes in anxiety about the future, along with waves of guilt whenever I try to slow down. After getting nowhere with various mindfulness apps, I remembered that when I was cramming for my A-levels I used to wrap my dressing gown belt around my wrists while revising. I wasn’t really sure why I was doing it: all I knew was that I found having my movements restricted took the pressure off me and cleared my mind. When I read about Anatomie in Time Out, I wondered if going there might have the same calming effect. It did — in fact, I quite often end up falling asleep.

People are drawn to shibari for all kinds of reasons. Karl, a 39-year-old architect, first came to Anatomie with someone he was dating, who was a regular. He wasn’t sure what to expect. ‘I’d have been far too intimidated to go alone,’ he says. But the technical side of tying — getting the rope to lie straight and knotting neatly — appealed to him, and he really liked the atmosphere. ‘I do acroyoga [a kind that includes acrobatic balancing] and there are definitely some overlaps. In fact, I’d say it was friendlier than a yoga studio.’

For Elise, 27, the ‘psychological aspect of relinquishing control’ was part of the attraction. ‘It’s the feeling of not having to make decisions,’ she says. ‘As a self-employed person my working life is a constant hustle, and it’s all on me. So to be able to just mentally let go of everything for the time you’re being tied is really nice.’ She also switches. ‘When I’m tying it’s a journey, starting somewhere and seeing where it takes me without having an idea of the finished result. But regardless of which role I’m taking, it’s something that literally and figuratively binds you to a person more strongly.’

Bones picks up on this too: in a city such as London that can encourage isolation, she says, people are crying out for contact and connection. ‘It’s intimate; people are drawn to that. We have people who identify as asexual, but still crave touch. And just being in the space encourages conversations about things like your mental health… I think it can definitely make people better communicators.’

Creating this kind of atmosphere relies on a culture of enthusiastic consent: rather than being a one-off yes or no, it’s an ongoing dialogue between the person doing the tying and the person being tied. Far from making things awkward, it deepens the experience. (Twitter pundits who moan about our increasing awareness of consent ‘ruining’ dating could learn a lot from an Anatomie session.)

Back in the studio, T is rolling up his sleeves while I cross my arms behind my back. We’re both quite new to rope, so we’re starting with a simple box tie. The moment he wraps the rope around my wrists, checking in with me to make sure I’m okay, I feel the day’s anxieties lifting. John Donne was right, I think, not quite managing to shut off the writerly bit of my brain: to enter in these bonds, is to be free.

Beginners’ rope jams run at Anatomie Studio every Thursday (anatomiestudio.com)

Some of the names in this piece, including the writer’s, have been changed