🔥Inside the Tyson Fury training camp: Has 'The Gypsy King' developed the power to knock out Deontay Wilder?🔥

Mike Tyson famously said everyone has a plan until you get punched in the mouth.

The 40 men who have fallen to Deontay Wilder have probably thought the same. Luis Ortiz fought the perfect six rounds before ‘The Bronze Bomber’ uncorked a devastating short range right in the seventh last November, flooring the Cuban and ending their contest in stunning fashion.

Tyson Fury played his hand perfectly in December 2018 – outboxing the American before he too felt his full force in the final round. Fury of course rose from the mat that night and – in the minds of many fight fans – had already done enough to secure a win that would have seen him crowned the new WBC heavyweight champion.

But while plenty back him to outthink and outmanoeuvre Wilder again in their hugely-anticipated rematch this Saturday, there have been serious questions asked whether ‘The Gypsy King’ possesses the power to truly rock the champion. Wilder has been knocked down once as a professional, by a journeyman by the name of Harold Sconiers. That was 30 fights and almost 10 years ago. Wilder recovered to win in the fourth round.

20 of Fury’s 29 professional wins have come via KO or TKO, the last coming against Tom Schwarz in June last year. Three months later he fought on despite suffering a nasty cut that would later require 47 stitches to get a points win over Otto Wallin. But he was unable to put the tough Swede down, with father John Fury claiming on the night his son had looked “as weak as a kitten”.

Locked away in their gym in Las Vegas, Fury’s new trainer Javan ‘Sugarhill’ Steward and his small and trusted team that also includes former middleweight champion Andy Lee have been working on the blueprint they will hope can answer those questions.

23-year-old heavyweight prospect David Adeleye and Manchester slugger Jordan Thompson have been part of Fury’s sparring team out in Sin City. Ladbroke Grove powerhouse Adeleye was brought in to replicate Wilder’s ferocious strength while Thompson, standing at 6ft 7in, has almost identical physical attributes as Wilder.

London prospect Adeleye was brought in to replicate Wilder’s power. (Getty Images)

Fury is predicting a second round knockout victory this weekend. Adeleye and Thompson have done countless rounds with the challenger in recent weeks and believe he is ready to spring a major surprise on anyone doubting the former world champion’s ability to stop his opponent.

“For me personally, I felt his power, that’s for sure” Thompson, a 10-0 cruiserweight, told Standard Sport. “I remember the first sparring session, I walked straight onto a right and f****** hell, it rocked my boat. He does hit. He’s in the best shape of his career physically.”

Thompson continued: “He has been doing very well in spars and training, he has been working diligently. We all know, coming to America as the challenger, you’ve got to knock them out. So if I were him, I know what I’d be going for. And I have a feeling he’ll be getting the knockout.”

26-year-old Thompson has similar physical attributes as Wilder. (Getty Images)

Adeleye, a highly-touted member of Frank Warren’s stable who ripped through his opponent on his professional debut before Christmas, has been tasked with putting Fury under the sort of pressure his camp expects Wilder to bring on Saturday.

While it has been his job to replicate Wilder, Adeleye insists many are still guilty of underestimating Fury’s own power in the ring.

“He is boxing a lot more aggressively – I think a lot of people are going to be in shock, he is trying a lot of new things, I’ve been beside him for the last six weeks and we have seen what he has been working on,” the Londoner said. “I think for that reason it will be a very different fight from the first one.

“This is the thing, a lot of people think that Tyson doesn’t bang hard. He ain’t the biggest puncher, there are people that do punch harder than him. But when you have the mentality that he doesn’t bang hard, he is going to surprise you.

“If you go in there respecting it straight away and he hits you, it’s different. But a lot of people won’t think that about his power so when he does land, he has a serious shot. He hits a lot harder than people expect.

“I have done God knows how many rounds over the weeks. you get to see it. All the weight he has got behind him and those punches, I’ve definitely felt it.”

Fury has been working alongside ‘Sugarhill’ since the start of the year after his shock split from Ben Davison at the end of 2019. The relationship is new, but Thompson has been impressed with the atmosphere in the gym throughout his time there.

“It’s all good vibes. Sugar is a legend, a great individual and a great coach. They’ve got a good thing going on there in camp, him and Tyson, a good mutual respect and a good mutual understanding.”

Both Adeleye and Thompson hope to be back in the ring themselves in late March or early April and having spent the opening weeks of 2020 immersed in a world class training camp, feel the experience has helped their own burgeoning careers.

“I’ve learned more in this camp than I have learned in my first 10 fights as a professional, no doubt,” Thompson said. “I wouldn’t say learning in terms of technical things here and there, but for me, it is the confidence boost knowing that I am in there with, for me, the best heavyweight that we have today, One of the greatest to lace them up. It’s done a world of good for my confidence.”

Adeleye concurs. “It’s a big compliment, especially given as young as I am. They have respected my own power in camp, when they said they wanted someone who could replicate Wilder they were calling me for my right hand. Sugar and his team showed plenty of respect, it’s all good work.”

With the rematch of the year almost upon us, Adeleye and Thompson will sit back like the rest of us and watch the action unfold on Saturday. It should come as little surprise as to who they are backing.

“If it’s anything like the first fight, Fury to win via KO,” Adeleye said. “Fury is so slick, I don’t see Wilder landing. He hurt him in the first fight and he will definitely do it again.”