🔥Inside the tiny Seventies-style flat transformed by clever design hack🔥

“A little London pied-à-terre with a hint of Crespi,” was the concise brief for the Marylebone home of this design-savvy Italian manager in the fashion business.

His reference to designer and artist Gabriella Crespi, a fellow Italian whose glamorous Seventies style has experienced a recent renaissance, was the ideal starting point for Maria Speake, co-founder of interior design and reclamation firm Retrouvius, who has created an interior perfect for Mad Men-style afternoon cocktails and elegant soirées.

Unchanged for decades, the 75-square-metre property was ripe for a rethink.

“We did quite a lot of opening up the space,” explains Maria, but the biggest transformation involves the kitchen.

Once situated at the front of the apartment, in what is now the dark-blue snug, this room was condensed into a compact nook right at the centre of the home.

It is tiny, but luxurious, with a statement sink carved from onyx. And, for an owner who is more likely to be found popping champagne corks than cooking, it’s ideal.

To maintain a sleek aesthetic, storage here is deftly hidden.

The wall that divides the kitchen from the dining area, for example, is in fact a cabinet that opens from both sides.

Once you know what to look for, this home has its own language: the decorative wooden parquet that adorns the walls signifies a sliding divider or a disguised cupboard.

Originally intended as a flooring option, the glamorous blocks were discounted in favour of reclaimed, lime-washed pine boards as, says Maria, “I felt they might over-aggrandise the space.”

Indeed, there’s a delicate balance here between modesty and opulence.

“There was an image of Gabriella Crespi’s house in Milan that the homeowner showed me at the start of the project,” says Maria. “It had a deliciously rich, golden quality.”

This home possesses a similarly sumptuous glow. It’s an aesthetic that the late-designer and socialite would surely have approved.

