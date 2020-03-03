🔥Inside the Seventies time capsule house decorated top-to-toe in green🔥

A genuine time capsule house decorated in floor-to-ceiling green, untouched and almost uninhabited since the Seventies, has come on the market.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Ramona, California, a countryside town outside San Diego, was bought as a new-build holiday home for a Californian family back in 1974.

The late owner’s daughter has now put the externally beige property up for sale for £294,000, as her mother’s estate gets settled.

Although the family never spent much time in the holiday home, they hired an interior designer to help them decorate, with the mother requesting all furnishings be in her favourite colour — green.

The decorator followed through, with almost everything from the shag-pile carpet to the plates and pillowcases a zinging lime green.

Only one bedroom and bathroom have escaped the top-to-toe green treatment, with the addition of bright blue accents.

The spiral staircase has been covered with shaggy green carpet and even kitchen worktops and bathroom cabinets are on-theme.

“I knew the property wasn’t occupied so I was expecting that it might be quite messy inside,” says Nancy Maranan of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, the broker dealing with the sale.

‘Mint’ condition: the interiors of the house are all original from 1974

“I was not expecting a green house. All the dishes, the towels, the sheets, the bedding, everything in the home is lime green or blue, but mostly green. They didn’t leave an inch of wall uncovered with green floral wallpaper — and the curtains and bedding all match.

“I don’t think you’ll find that material anywhere any more. Everything is original but in mint condition.”

The distinctively decorated property has garnered a huge amount of attention from potential buyers and has already secured a solid offer from a woman who, in a surprising twist, is intending to keep the house exactly as it is, according to Maranan.

“Maybe she’ll replace some of the carpet, which was damaged in a leak — there’s some extra carpet left over in the garage — but she loves it,” she says.

The property even has a back-up buyer, who flew in from San Francisco especially to view it and is ready to swoop in should the current sale fall through.

Maranan estimates that if the condo were in Palm Springs, a mid-century modern oasis in the heart of the California desert, it could fetch a significantly higher price than it’s currently being offered at.

“If this property was in Palm Springs, where everything is vintage, it could go for $1 million [about £780,000] because it’s really nice.

“However, the comments I received from people from Ramona were not as positive as people who are really into vintage, because Ramona is not vintage — it’s country.”

The property is located on a golf course in San Diego Country Estates and has views of the open green space from all of the bedrooms.

With a single-car detached garage, covered carport and 1,847sq ft of living space, it is an hour’s drive from San Diego airport.