🔥Inside the Rain🔥

|

Release Date:

March 13, 2020

| Not Rated

Summary:

College film student Benjamin Glass (Aaron Fisher) has it all: ADHD, OCD, borderline personality. And he’s also bipolar. But Glass is more than his diagnoses – he prefers the term “recklessly extravagant” – and he’s determined to prove his genius. When a misunderstanding threatens to expel him from college, Glass pushes back; he plans onCollege film student Benjamin Glass (Aaron Fisher) has it all: ADHD, OCD, borderline personality. And he’s also bipolar. But Glass is more than his diagnoses – he prefers the term “recklessly extravagant” – and he’s determined to prove his genius. When a misunderstanding threatens to expel him from college, Glass pushes back; he plans on recreating the incident on video, with the help of a moonlighting sex worker (Ellen Toland) to clear his name. But how will he raise the money for the film, when his parents dismiss the scheme as another manic episode?… Expand

Genre(s):

Drama, Comedy, Romance

Rating:

Runtime:

90 min