🔥Inside the Peckham skinny house built on a Tube carriage-sized plot🔥

All over London there are tiny pockets of overlooked land. At first unappealing, a disused yard or even the narrow break in a terrace of houses could become an inviting home for one — and a sensible investment, found Sally and Sandy Rendel.

Wedged into a gap rivalling the width of a Tube carriage, the aptly named Slot House, is unexpectedly spacious.

Every millimetre of the 2.8 metre-wide plot has been maximised by the architect couple, who designed, built and now manage the rental property that adjoins their family home in Peckham, south-east London.

They had patiently waited for this sliver of land to become available, originally so they could add a kitchen garden to their home. When it came up for sale in 2014, they split the plot in two, keeping the rear half for garden planting and the front for a development to finance the purchase.

This portion of the plot already had planning permission for a three-bedroom house but looking at the tight proportions, it didn’t feel right.

“This plot would not support a three-bedroom house,” says Sandy. They felt the responsibility to develop sensitively, she adds. “You shouldn’t be ramming people into a space like this.”

Instead, they drew up plans for a two-storey, one-bedroom house that offers a comfortable space for a single person or couple.

At 62 square metres, it’s a little over the dimensions of what could be considered a micro home, but well below the size of an average London house.

“We understand we’re not maximising value,” says Sandy Rendel. “But we’re happy to scale back and build something much more appropriate to the scale of the plot, not overdevelop it, sacrifice potentially some end value, but also make something that as a result of it we could be prouder of, could be a more pleasant environment to live in.”

An airy feeling: full glazing allows as much light as possible to flood the house (Jim Stephenson)

The front door opens on to a well-equipped kitchen and dining area that continues through to a lounge with access to a rear garden.

Upstairs a study on an open-sided mezzanine takes advantage of natural light from the entirely glazed rear façade, while a good-sized double bedroom benefits from the privacy of the street-facing aspect. A future resident could box in the mezzanine for a second bedroom.

The structure inside has been left exposed, creating a polished utilitarian look and opening up space-saving solutions.

Lights nestle in nooks in the dove grey-painted steel frame, while walls are faced in thin sheets of spruce plywood that shave only millimetres off the living space.

A bookcase doubles as a banister, sliding doors recede into walls and cupboard openings are recessed to minimise visual clutter.

Texture is introduced by cork and terrazzo flooring, and the uncovered brickwork affixes to next door. The parasitic structure pays back its neighbours by insulating their previously exposed gables.

An open-sided mezzanine could become a second bedroom

The plant-covered bin store offers attractive greenery at the front of the house, while concrete paving with just a few beds offers a low-maintenance back garden.

Glazed brick slips in “oily” hues recognise the ageing brickwork of adjacent properties while giving the new home its own distinct feel.

When Sally and Sandy complete the renovation of their own home, formerly a clubhouse, they plan to unify the two properties by using the same finish.

Between raising a family, running their practice, Sandy Rendel Architects, and working on their home, it’s taken four-and-a half-years to complete the project.

“It’s been an embarrassingly slow build,” remarks Sandy.

The pair took on most of the dogsbody work themselves, excavating mounds of earth, pouring foundations and drawing on the advice and skill of friends, such as joiner Michael Tye.

The stop-start nature of the build meant costs stacked up, coming to £224,000 on a site purchased for £60,000.

Sally says: “It would definitely have been more cost effective if we’d got it done quicker!”

While they plan to continue letting, the rising market will ensure a healthy return eventually.

“Because the outcome is so small, the margins are also going to be quite small. But this is still a profitable development.”

Get the look

Architects: Sandy Rendel Architects

Ironmongery: Sugatsune and D-Line

WISA plywood: James Latham

Douglas fir joists: English Woodlands Timber

Steel supplier: ParkerSteel

Kitchen worktop: Cavendish Equipment

Pewter glazed tiles: Robus Ceramics

Carcases: Mereway Kitchens

Bin store: Front Yard Co

Cork Flooring: Siesta Cork Tile Company

Sanitaryware: Duravit

Bathroom tiles: Mosa

Taps: Hansgrohe

Shower door: Majestic Shower Company

Bath: Kaldewei

Light fittings: Zangra and Flos

Mechanical ventilation heat recovery system: Vent-Axia Group Ltd

Oak flooring: Love Floors

Rooflights: Roofglaze

Roof coping: Guttercrest

Specialist plaster trims: Protektor UK

Electrical supplies: Gil-LEC

Finishes: Fenix; Valchromat

Insulation: Knauf; Celotex

Steel paint: Dacrylate

Cladding: Eurobrick