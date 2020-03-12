Clever use of space is what London is all about — especially in Rachel Khoo’s case. She did it in Paris first, turning a titchy flat into a place to cook, blog, and film. Then she did it in Hoxton in a slightly less titchy flat with a balcony to do shoots on.

Now the popular food writer and broadcaster has been space-creative yet again in Kensal Green, north-west London, with a bigger home-office ingeniously created from a small Victorian garden flat.

Khoo, whose new book The Little Swedish Kitchen is out this month, has got the bug.

“I’ve always lived in small spaces,” she says, “but they don’t have to limit you. I love to maximise things.”

Inside Rachel Khoo’s chic space-saving home

In the compact Hoxton flat, used by day for her and five employees, she designed an ingenious table from two parts that pivoted out from a side unit, like butterfly wings, making a simple ply table to seat everyone.

In the bedroom, folding the bed up flat against the wall revealed a fully wired, wide desk underneath: “You don’t even have to make the bed!”

Then Croydon-born Khoo, 37, set out to find a better, bigger, flexible space, with a big studio and a roomy, light kitchen for cooking and filming. She also needed it to work as a two-bedroom flat on occasion.

And all on a tight budget. “I couldn’t afford anything fancy,” she adds.

Dreaming up the perfect space: Rachel Khoo says she’s always lived in small spaces “but they don’t have to limit you.” (DeVOL kitchens)

Late in 2016, she bought a two-bedroom Victorian ground-floor terrace flat in Kensal Green for £535,000. Linear and only 572sq ft, there was a dogleg extension at the back and a bay window at the front.

From the entrance, three small rooms ran towards the kitchen, with a bathroom across the end of the extension and a tiny yard beyond, accessed off the side of the kitchen.

This wasn’t an ideal arrangement, as the bathroom hogged what could be big glass doors to the outside. Unused fireplaces took up space, too.

Khoo decided to demolish the fireplaces; knock the front room and front bedroom into one large studio, and knock the kitchen, small living room and bathroom together, for a huge room that she wanted to enlarge further by going across the side return.

She decided to put a small bathroom in the middle of the flat. The front studio room would need to multitask, so she puzzled over a piece of metamorphic furniture to divide the space when needed.

Not everyone can envisage space like her, but she still used an architect to draw up her ideas. She also needed to get party wall agreements because she was doing structural work on and near the party walls.

Divide and conquer: joiners made a huge bookcase to sit against the front studio wall. It swings out when needed to divide the space (Maria Bell for Khoollect)

While she got permissions in place, she found a design-and-build practice called Simply Extend, which was happy to build from her plans.

They built a wraparound extension, adding 198sq ft to increase the space by a third. Extra light pours in from rooflights over the side return, where big glass doors at the end lead to a small patio.

Because the hearths and two internal walls were coming out, steels were needed for necessary support. In June last year, knocking out began.

Everything bowled along until the third week, when unexpectedly soft ground meant bringing in a structural engineer to revise the foundation for the extension.

​Khoo cautions that you should always factor in extra time and money for any such unforeseen contingency. Building work is complex and unexpected glitches very common. She adds that tackling and solving the problem was the only thing to do.

To divide the white studio room at the front, joiners made a huge bookcase that sits against the wall, with flap-down desks in it. The bookcase swings gently out, right across the middle of the space to divide it. One room has a bespoke fold-down bed, while in the other, a posh bed in a velvet box-seat even has its own headboard.

Khoo had dreamed for years of a big, airy kitchen to cook in and for filming. She wanted “a country look with a twist”. Now she has made that dream a reality, with a run of bespoke cabinetry down one side, plus table and chairs and a mirrored display vitrine.

She chose grey-green for the woodwork, echoed in lustrous green splashback tiles, and a slate floor, while brass taps add class and functionality. Lit from skylights and glass doors, this clean-lined new space feels very generous.

At home: Rachel Khoo has had the vision to extend a modest period apartment, creating a striking yet comfortable kitchen/ film studio for her and her team, as well as a two-bedroom home (DeVOL kitchens)

Moving all the pipework for the pint-size bathroom was a challenge. Khoo still wanted it to be elegant, which she achieved with the smallest clawfoot tub you’ve ever seen, along with a rainwater shower and dainty floor tiles.

The similarly svelte hall got a big dose of style with midnight blue walls and a mini black-and-white chequered floor.

Even with the hold-up, the entire build and fitout was done in a fast 16 weeks.

Coming in through the calm hall, the big, bright kitchen-studio-living space is a revelation and a genuine transformation — and then there’s also the white studio-cum-office-cum two bedrooms at the front. Multi-tasking really can be a good look.

To hire the flat for shoots, email hello@khoocollect.com

NOTEBOOK

What it cost: £78,000 inc VAT for extension/fitout (excluding other fees)

Builder: Simply Extend

Joinery: B Cabinetry

Royal Navy paint and Stag Toile wallpaper: Little Greene

Kitchen: including Shaker-style cabinets and ribbed ceramic sink, from Devol

Wooden worktop: Retrouvius fitted by Lignum Carpentry

Slate floor tiles, small black-and-white hall tiles: Topps Tiles

Tubby Tub bath and Effusio shower: Albion Bath Co

Dandy Star floor tiles: Mila Gros

Moroccan plaster bathroom wall finish: Tadelakt

Rooflights: Velux

Bifold doors: Seciro Doors

Radiators: Soak