🔥Inside the flats in penultimate new homes development in King's Cross🔥

The penultimate housing project at transformed King’s Cross Central, Cadence strikes the right architectural notes.

The distinctive design of the two-tower scheme linked by a central lobby is inspired by the station district’s historic railway arches and vaulted spaces.

With a terracotta façade, the building features a grand colonnade at the base which incorporates a double-height concierge lobby.

This “arch-itecture” is repeated with a dramatic semicircular crest at the top of the building, where there are communal roof terraces and a residents’ amenity space.

Most flats are either dual- or triple-aspect and some have two balconies.

Full-height glazing and ceiling heights of up to 11ft throw in light.

A central courtyard with a tranquillity pool is enveloped by the calming curves of arches — and it’s all only moments from the new Coal Drops Yard hub of boutique shops and eateries.

Prices start at £585,000. Call 020 3691 3966.

