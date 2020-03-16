🔥Inside the 44th-floor penthouses with eye-to-eye views of Canary Wharf🔥

Two fabulous penthouses with vast terraces and commanding views of the capital’s landmark buildings have been unveiled at Baltimore Tower in Docklands.

Perched at the top of the shimmering 45-storey skyscraper, each apartment has a double-height living space set off by a curvaceous staircase designed to mimic the twisting tower’s architectural form.

Overlooking Millharbour Dock Basin, moments from Canary Wharf, the tower has risen on the site of the doomed London Arena, built in the Eighties, long before the O2, but which was a financial disaster and later bulldozed.

Tower residents can make use of The Baltimore Club, the largest leisure complex of its kind in London.

Instead of a mere gym and spa, it is an “urban country club”, with a championship-size swimming pool, cardio suite and boxing arena plus virtual reality golf and clay pigeon shooting.

Penthouse interiors have been designed by Nicola Fontanella, whose client list includes Madonna and Naomi Campbell.

Inspired by the panoramic views and the Thames below, she opted for “understated glamour and calmness”, using water-like colours and natural finishes such as bronze, marble, leather and wood.

Creature comforts include an iPad-controlled audiovisual system, programmable lighting and motorised blinds.

The penthouses have 2,622sq ft of internal space and cost from £3.85 million.

For buyers with smaller budgets, other flats in the tower start at £695,000. Call Galliard Homes on 020 8418 3730.