🔥Inside Sir Richard Branson's £900-a-week luxury London houseboat🔥

All aboard Branson’s boat

Sir Richard Branson has put his famous Little Venice houseboat up for rent for £900 a week.

A Little Venice rental

The houseboat is moored close to Blomfield Road, a prime spot in this neck of the

Westminster woods.

A Little Venice rental

It has a bright reception room…

A Little Venice rental

…that’s connected to a recently-refurbished kitchen.

A Little Venice rental

There’s plenty of room for the two double bedrooms…

A Little Venice rental

…two bathrooms, a private garden and a separate shed. It might not be quite as luxurious as Branson’s private Necker Island in the Caribbean, but the houseboat is in a lovely stretch of water.

The Delevingnes’ new LA base

Cara and Poppy Delevingne have bought the glamorous Hollywood Hills home of US actor Jared Leto. The supermodel sisters’ new base comes with an LA lagoon style swimming pool, a recording studio, four bedrooms and two kitchens.

Perfect home for good companions

The former Oxfordshire home of author and playwright JB Priestley is for sale. The Yorkshire-born author started writing The Good Companions, his most celebrated novel, while living in a six-bedroom home in the village of Church Hanborough. It’s now for sale for £2.25m through John D Wood.

£7.5m to be Claudia’s neighbour

If you have a few million to spare, a lavishly revamped townhouse in Connaught Square has been listed for sale. BBC presenter Claudia Winkleman, Tony and Cherie Blair are neighbours, and the Grade II-listed home comes with furniture by Ralph Lauren, Harvey Probber and Karl Springer. It has six bedrooms and a state-of-the-art gym among über-luxe perks.

Jennifer Lopez’s music video house

The Florida home where Jennifer Lopez filmed her new music video Ni Tu Ni Yo is for sale for $6.497 million (£4.9 million). Listing agent Kelly Shaw said: “The production team chose the Zim Estate because it captures the romance of Old Cuba.”



Richmond register office

Twiggy and Michael Witney, Jemima Goldsmith and Imran Khan, Anita Dobson and Brian May, and Fearne Cotton and Jessie Wood (above) have all tied the knot at Richmond register office. The last wedding was in 2015 and the property has been converted into a seven-bedroom home.



Star Wars producer’s Pinewood mansion

A Buckinghamshire home near Pinewood studios once owned by Star Wars producer Gary Kurtz is for sale for £4.75m. The Hollywood heavyweight behind the original Star Wars film in 1977 threw decadent parties for celebrity friends and colleagues including Harrison Ford.



Katy Perry’s Hollywood Hills estate

Katy Perry has listed her Hollywood Hills estate with two houses on it for £11.4million after moving into a former covent.



Paddington Bear’s “home” for rent

Paddington Bear fans can rent a one-bedroom flat on the first floor of the Victorian house that was used as a film set for the new movie for £495 a week through Knight Frank.



Winston Churchill’s former flat for rent

Sir Winston Churchill’s old flat in Morpeth Mansions, Westminster, is for rent through Knight Frank at £2,250 a week. After Churchill moved out,

Stalin’s daughter Svetlana Alliluyeva lived there having defected to the West.



Island Motu Tiano is up for sale

If you’ve got £4.6 million or more, you

could buy the 20-acre island next

door to Tetiaroa in French Polynesia – where Pippa Middleton and her financier husband

James Matthews honeymooned. Concierge Auctions is selling Motu Tiano, on August 23.



Bra queen quits Côte d’Azur

Lingerie tycoon Michelle Mone is selling her über-glam house in the South of France. With a price tag of more than £13m, the home has seven bedrooms, separate staff accommodation and a spectacular infinity pool with a Jacuzzi. Surrounded by palm trees, the villa offers privacy and incredible views overlooking the bay of Villefranche-sur-Mer.



Girls star Lena sells up…

Lena Dunham has sold her NY apartment. The Girls star bought the one-bedroom home in Brooklyn Heights for £388k in 2012 and it has now been bought by local architects for £659k. Dunham hasn’t lived there herself since 2014. That’s when she upgraded to a four-bedroom house in the Big Apple priced at £3.7m with her musician boyfriend, Jack Antonoff.



Turnchapel Mews

A “tardis” apartment which sits above the former home of the late children’s author Roald Dahl is for sale for £3.95m. From outside the home might appear small, but don’t be fooled. It covers 4,000sq ft, spanning the first floor of four houses and the ground floor of one, with a 90ft terrace and separate annexe.



What’s the mansion tax on £36m, Nick?

Lib-Dem HQ was at 4 Cowley Street in “Old Westminster” from 1982 to 2011, when the party moved to nearby Great George Street under the leadership of Nick Clegg. Grade II-listed, it has been transformed into Mansion House – now for sale for £36m. The five-storey mansion has five reception rooms, seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, plus an eight-person lift, a wine room, an indoor pool, a gym and a roof terrace.



St Lucia’s got just the right mix for Perrie

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards posted snaps of her Caribbean hols with soccer star boyfriend Alex Oxlade- Chamberlain to her 6.5 million Instagram fans. The couple stayed in new over-the-water bungalows at Sandals Grande St Lucian. A week all-inclusive starts at £5,825 per person. Visit sandals.co.uk.



Better be quick, Kim

Apparently, reality TV star Kim Kardashian is such a Jackie O fan that she splashed out £292k on a watch that belonged to her at a recent sale at Christie’s. She could be the perfect buyer for Jackie Kennedy’s grand childhood home, for sale for £38 million. It has nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, all of which have been extensively renovated.



Yulia’s ace rental

Kazakhstan’s rising tennis star Yulia Putintseva, may have made an early Wimbledon exit but at least she has an ace Fulham retreat to recoup in for the rest of the summer. Putintseva found the four-bedroom home for £290 a night on Under the Doormat. The house has a huge kitchen and a garden and Putintseva plans to entertain pals there during her stay.



Greg’s sure to cook up a storm

Masterchef presenter Gregg Wallace has invested in a £1m farmhouse in Kent. The five-bedroom property sits in five acres of land and has its own stables and pond. Not surprisingly, the kitchen was a big selling point for greengrocer-turned-foodie TV personality Wallace.



Live like a Legend

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s former LA home is for sale, with its own recording studio and a glass-walled living area that opens on to a patio and wooden deck overlooking the Hollywood Hills. The couple sold the place for £1.57 million in 2014 but it is back on the market for £1.96 million.



The Hoff’s slice of paradise

Baywatch star David Hasselhoff has bought a villa on the Indonesian island of Gili Meno. There are 86 remaining properties in the Bask development and buyers are entitled to use their property for up to 30 days a year, with the villas let out as part of the resort for the rest of the year. Prices currently start at £172k, about half the cost of comparable property in Bali. The resort features 24-hour room service, daily housekeeping and luxury catering. It’s Baywatch, but not as we know it… > Read more…

Dahl’s Bexley cottage

Roald Dahl grew up in Bexley. There, the late author of children’s modern classics including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The BFG and Matilda regularly stayed with friends at Flint Cottage when he returned to the area to do readings for youngsters at the local library. Now five-bedroom Flint Cottage, built in 1931, is for sale for £825k and remains the only flint-built home in Bexley Village. > Read more…

Tate chief fights to save his old home

Tate galleries director Sir Nicholas Serota has made a fresh bid to stop the demolition of his family’s former Hampstead home. Sir Nicholas, the Arts Council England chair, has appealed for the £2.9m property to be protected, claiming proposed designs are an “example of overdevelopment”. > Read more…

Liam’s Hampstead oasis is £1.65m

Liam Gallagher’s old cottage is for sale in Vale of Health bordering Hampstead Village. The rocker and his girlfriend Debbie Gwyther, pictured, now live in an apartment in the next-door north London village of Highgate. If you fancy a summer cottage in a quiet spot, the property is for sale for £1.65m. > Read more…

Brand Beckham hits Covent Garden

David Beckham and his business partner Daniel Kearns are leasing a unit in Floral Street, Covent Garden, for their Kent & Curwen British heritage sportswear flagship store which is expected to open in September. Designed by Paris-based Architecture + Associés, the concept is inspired by a skylit vintage gym and features a central box in aged metal and hand-blown green glass. > Read more…

