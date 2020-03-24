🔥Inside Robbie Savage's former farmhouse: for sale for £1.65m🔥

1/29

It’s expensive to keep up with Kourtney

£38 million American reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian spent a week-long getaway at a beach-chic home in Nantucket, Massachusetts. The compound includes a main house with four bedrooms, a cinema and an entertainment room, plus a two-bedroom guest cottage. (Scroll right…)Image: Rex

You better believe it

£64.4 million Cher’s former Beverly Hills home has been transformed by the current owners into a 16-acre equestrian estate, and it’s now for sale for £64.4 million. Hidden from public view by mature landscaping, the 20,000sq ft main residence has 11 bedrooms, wood-burning fireplaces and beamed ceilings. Outside there is a pool, spa and kitchen, plus a detached 7,000sq ft five-bedroom guesthouse. (Scroll right…)Image: Rex

Matthew Perry’s Fitzrovia rental is for sale

£6.95 millionMatthew Perry rented the penthouse while performing in his hit West End play ‘The End Of Longing’. The flat is spread over the top three floors of the landmark Fitzrovia Apartment building in Bolsover Street and its roof terraces are more spacious than the average UK house. Perry is pictured here with cast member Jennifer Mudge. (Scroll right…)

Can’t help falling in love

£4.5 million Lisa Marie Presley is selling her 15th-century manor house with three swimming pools south of Rotherfield village in East Sussex.

Located within the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the Grade II-listed property, right, named Coes Hall, also includes 11 bedrooms. Modern luxuries which Elvis’s daughter, left, has had installed include a cinema, and it’s handy for upmarket shopping in Tunbridge Wells. A stunning circular garden room has dreamy views over the garden and lake, while there are stables and a cottage in the grounds.

(Scroll right…)Image: Rex/Sotheby’s

Dictator’s doctor in the house

£10 million Once the Thirties home of the eminent Italian doctor Sir Aldo Castellani, who skipped England in a rush after it was revealed the dictator Benito Mussolini was his patient, the last privately owned and occupied house in Harley Street is for sale.

The grand central London property has been in aristocratic hands for more than 100 years. A regular visitor today is model Liberty Ross, daughter of current owner Roxana ‘Bunty’ Lampson. The family is ready to say goodbye to the five-storey property which comes with three residential flats and medical accommodation.

(Scroll right…)Image: Savills

For sale, actually

£1.5 million A Grade II-listed apartment which had a starring role in the hit 2003 movie Love Actually has just come on to the market.

The two-bedroom garden flat was the home of writer Jamie Bennett, portrayed in the film by Colin Firth, right. Jamie lived there with his girlfriend — until he found out she was having an affair with his brother.

The property is in Chiswick and was originally built for the English watercolour painter and lithographer Joseph Nash, who was apprenticed to the architectural draughtsman and artist Augustus Charles Pugin in 1827.

The layout is still centred around the original artist’s studio which is used as a big open-plan dining room with a wonderful large window and high ceilings.

(Scroll right…)Image: Marc Piasecki/John D Wood

Indecent proposal revised

£45 million Demi Moore has taken a staggering £12.2 million off the asking price for her New York City penthouse atop the glamorous San Remo building, below.

The 7,000sq ft triplex was originally listed last year for £57.2 million. However, in a bid to sell quickly, the actress, above, has slashed the price of the six-bedroom home she bought 25 years ago with then-husband Bruce Willis from Saturday Night Fever producer, Robert Stigwood.

The flat has its own lift entrance and the spacious roof terrace has one of the best views in the city.

Hollywood’s A-list favours the block, where neighbours include Diane Keaton, Dustin Hoffman and Steven Spielberg.

(Scroll right…)Image: Alamy/Rex

The Clooney’s new love boat

£10,000 Power couple George and Amal Clooney have splashed out on a £10,000 small boat for their Oxfordshire estate. The pair are said to be spending £20 million renovating their Thameside Sonning home which they bought for a rumoured £7.5 million two years ago. (Scroll right…)

Location, location

£5.3 millionElstree Lodge in Hertfordshire has been used as a filming location by the likes of Reggie Yates, Fearne Cotton and Joanna Lumley. Now the five-bedroom family home is on the market for £1.35 million with Lumley Estates. The loud interiors won’t be to every buyer’s taste but that is easily fixed. (Scroll right…)

Buy Attenborough’s £2m Riviera retreat

£2 millionThe celebrated actor and director used the property in the picturesque Provençal village of Châteauneuf-Grasse as his holiday home. Set in approximately four acres of gently sloped grounds, it offers uninterrupted countryside views all the way to the Mediterranean. Perfect for summer escapes, the grounds include a swimming pool, a covered patio and hundreds of century-old olive trees. Lord Attenborough, who acquired the plot in the 1980s, revamped the main house to include four bedrooms, three bedrooms and an open-plan living room.(Scroll right…)

The race is on for Nigel’s former villa

£819,000In Bendinat on the island of Mallorca, Mansell’s former retreat is part of a private community of 14 luxury villas with communal gardens and a swimming pool. There are four double bedrooms and the large terrace has a brick-built BBQ and a wood-burning pizza oven for al fresco dining. It would be ideal for keen golfers as the Real Golf de Bendinat club is just a few minutes away by foot. (Scroll right…)

Stylish flats set for a swift sale

£499,950 A Victorian building in the middle of Eton High Street, once the medical wing of Eton College, is now seven apartments. With alumni including English actor Tom Hiddleston — seen right with his girlfriend, American singer Taylor Swift — to Princes William and Harry, Eton has long been synonymous with wealth and privilege. The new two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments are designed with this in mind, appealing to those with a taste for the finer things in life. At £499,950 the homes will also benefit from Crossrail completion in 2019, with trains to the City, Canary Wharf and the West End running from nearby Taplow station. (Scroll right…)

Kendall’s £5.3m place on the Sunset Strip

£5.3 millionSupermodel Kendall Jenner has bought a five-bedroom home in the Hollywood Hills from British actress Emily Blunt and her American actor husband, John Krasinski. The 20-year-old sister of the Kardashians spent £5.3 million on the 4,800sq ft house in Sunset Strip. Social butterfly Kendall loves the white walls, exposed brick and the fabulous outdoor pool area with a cosy fireplace and barbecue. (Scroll right…)

Branson student digs sell for record price

£5.95 million Brexit isn’t bringing down prices on the Hyde Park Estate in W2. A home in Connaught Square, has just exchanged at the asking price of £5.95 million, a record for the square in terms of pounds per square foot. Richard Branson started Student magazine, his first business, in the basement of the 3,671sq ft property in 1968. The five-bedroom Grade II-listed house with a pretty terrace has a location to die for — with Hyde Park and Oxford Street just around the corner. New residents should brace themselves for the paparazzi, as the Blairs are among near neighbours. (Scroll right…)

Cooking up a Cornish plot

£4.4 millionGordon Ramsay has won planning permission to demolish his £4.4 million home and, despite ongoing protests from locals who claim his scheme will ruin the picturesque coastline, the council has ruled in favour of the celebrity chef. He will be able to build two properties in place of the original. One will sit at the bottom of the garden, very close to the sea. He also has his sights set on a lower ground-floor swimming pool. (Scroll right…)

Meet the Stillers new apartment

£11.5 million Hollywood couple Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor have splashed out on a swish New York apartment. Overlooking the Hudson River in Manhattan, the apartment block has an on-site fitness club and private green space. (Scroll right…)

Duncan Bannatyne’s Lake District lair

£329,000 Dragon’s Den star Duncan Bannatyne has put his picturesque lodge, overlooking Lake Windemere, up for sale. The wooden three-bedroom retreat is in the heart of the Lake District. (Scroll right…)Image: Rex

The Highgate home with Fab Four connections

£3.45 million A north London home that formed the backdrop for an iconic Beatle photoshoot has hit the market. St James’s Villa boasts three bedrooms and a terrace overlooking trees. (Scroll right…)

Robbie’s LA escapology

£8.3 millionRobbie Williams is leaving LA and returning to live in Britain as soon as work is complete on his home in west London. Williams, who bought the £17.5 million home, from Michael Winner’s estate is selling his Beverly Hills mansion, above, for £8.3 million. It has seven bedrooms, and a recording studio off the master suite (Scroll right…)Image: Film Magic

No red herring for Jonathan Creek

£1 millionThe Fisheries in Hertfordshire is a go-to property for TV dramas. The Grade II-listed Regency house, above, has been a location for Waking the Dead, Midsomer Murders and Holby City, as well as Jonathan Creek, starring Alan Davies and Sarah Alexander, pictured.Built in the 1820s as the fishing lodge for the Chorleywood House Estate the three-bedroom home has been occupied by the same family for over 75 years.Image: Richard Barlow

Fragrant opportunity for Kendall Jenner

£8.2 millionHere is a fragrant French opportunity. Estée Lauder’s former holiday home in Cannes is on the market.The late US cosmetics queen and her husband bought six-bedroom Villa Roche Cline, above, in 1963 and used it as a holiday home for the rest of their lives.The house passed to the two Lauder sons, but it was sold and refurbished keeping her signature mint green colour scheme. The grounds boast a cinema and a pool. Maybe Estée Lauder brand ambassador, the US model Kendall Jenner, inset, would love this glamorous retreat. (Scroll right…)Image: Pascal Pronnier/Reuters

Rent Britney’s NY penthouse one more time

£18,190 a monthThe New York penthouse Britney Spears once called home is available to rent. The singer bought the 4,400sq ft flat in the Silk Building, pictured, in 2002 for £2.27 million, going on to sell it at a £758,000 profit. The current owner put it back on the market earlier this year but has failed to find a buyer — so he has gone down the rental path instead.

The plush three-bedroom, four-bathroom home has a sprawling outdoor space with views of downtown Manhattan.

(Scroll right…)Image: Wire Image

Snap up Rowan Atkinson’s Waterperry home

£2.65 millionRowan Atkinson has put his Oxfordshire home, The Old Rectory, up for sale for £250,000 less than when he first listed it a year ago. Originally dating from 1777, the grade II-listed, five-bedroom country pile has had a contemporary extension, linking the original Georgian village house to a stunning swimming pool complex and gym.

Image: Getty

Buy punk pioneer’s Seventies party pad

£1,995,000Sex pistols frontman Johnny Rotten threw wild parties at his Chelsea home at the height of the band’s fame in the late Seventies. The punk rocker used to visit Sex, Vivienne Westwood’s boutique around the corner in King’s Road. The refurbished three-bedroom flat still has the original 400sq ft roof terrace where 50 could party.Image: Getty

The Oxford flat where Aung San Suu Kyi dreamt of democracy

£4,500 a monthUndergraduates seeking a pad with provenance in the city need look no further than the former four-bedroom apartment of Burma’s revolutionary leader Aung San Suu Kyi, which is available to rent. The study, where the Nobel Peace Prize laureate must have spent many hours planning her return to Burma to bravely lead her people to democracy, has a balcony overlooking the gardens.Image: Getty

Gallagher’s £11.5m Little Venice oasis

£11.5 millionNoel Gallagher is struggling to find a buyer for his five-bedroom house. The decor is surprisingly safe, but there’s a conservatory, a private terrace and Juliet balconies. The High Flying Birds frontman bought the semi-detached house next to Regent’s Canal for £8m in 2010. Despite being keen to sell, the former Oasis star, is not under pressure to drop the asking price. He has already moved to another home in north-west London.Image: Rex

Don’t forget to invite the neighbours…

£3,931,000Brad Pitt fell in love with the Balearics after filming on the Spanish islands for his new Second World War drama, Allied. So enchanted was the Hollywood star that he and actress wife Angelina Jolie’s latest home is reportedly a £2.65m villa in the ancient Majorcan town of Andratx. You could be a near neighbour if you buy this villa, with equally lovely Mediterranean views. Dare we say it, but this property seems even more luxurious than Brangelina’s place. It’s for sale with Mallorca Sotheby’s International Realty.Image: Rex

Mel’s labour of love

£2.25 millionA beautiful village home renovated by Melinda Messenger is for sale. The Old Rectory, in Lydiard Millicent near Swindon, was built in 1855 by the Rev Christopher Cleobury. Messenger, of TV’s Loose Women and This Morning, sold it in 2005, and the next owners lavished even more cash on the Grade II-listed house. It has six bedrooms and the master suite has lovely views over the gardens, the paddock and the Marlborough Downs.Image: Rex

Stay in FC Barcelona’s Neymar’s £7-a-night Airbnb

£7,097 a nightBrazilian football player Neymar Jr is living the high life in a Beverly Hills mega mansion. The superstar, who plays for Barcelona, has been posting pictures of his stay at the palatial 22,000sq ft property, above, to his 50m Instagram followers. The seven-bedroom house has a cinema and a wine cellar and comes with maid, butler and chauffeur. For those keen to follow in the 24-year-old striker’s footsteps, the estate is available to rent on Airbnb.Image: Cameron Carothers/Getty