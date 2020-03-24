🔥Inside one of London's most spectacular 'forgotten' Georgian mansions🔥

Malplaquet House, one of London’s ‘secret’ Georgian mansions, was hidden for decades behind a façade of weathered shop fronts and stout iron railings. Now, this spectacular piece of history has been listed on Rightmove with an asking price of £2.95 million.

Built in 1741, ​the Grade II-listed house on Mile End Road in Stepney was uninhabited for more than a 100 years before it was sold by the Spitalfields Trust in 1998.

Britain’s unusual homes and wow-factor designs (April 2016)

The new owners painstakingly restored the property over five years, strictly guided by historic documents and photographs.

The house was then filled with a vast collection of exotic artefacts and natural history specimens, turning the home into an astounding cabinet of curiosities.

The narrow front entry hall transports visitors to a ‘mini museum’, showcasing fine sculptures, taxidermy and historic portraits, including a rare painting by Sir Anthony Van Dyck. There’s also a sedan chair made for Queen Charlotte in 1785, which was used as a taxi outside Windsor Castle until around 1850.

(Rightmove/Petko Slavov Photography)

Napoléon’s death mask, a huge elephant skull and a real human skull are also on display. Plus, there’s an ancient Egyptian sphinx with hieroglyphic text and a green horse roof tile taken from the Old Summer Palace in Beijing, which was destroyed by British forces during the Second Opium War in 1860.

The garden is thickly planted with ivies, roses and creepers, as well as several palm trees, while the wrought-iron gate features grand stone eagles set on the piers.

The black and white marble path, stone steps and an iron balustrade have recently been reinstated.