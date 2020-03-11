🔥Inside Mutt Motorcycles, the new flagship store in Bethnal Green🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

A new flagship motorcycle store celebrating the capital’s growing love affair with customised machines is opening in Bethnal Green.

Dedicated to smaller-engined motorbikes ranging in size from 125 – to 250ccs, each is based on low-cost machines built in the Far East – and then reworked in the UK for life in and around London.

The range starts with the fashionable 125cc ‘Mongrel’ which boasts classic lines, 18-inch wheels, chunky vintage-style tyres, low, wide black handlebars and a slimline tan seat. It also has a four-stroke, fuel-injected engine – and a megaphone silencer.

The lightweight ‘raw custom vibe’ ‘Mauler’ 125 model sports narrow handlebars, an ‘aggressive’ riding position and trendy grill over the round headlight, while the retro ‘Mastiff’ comes with a bigger 250cc engine, two-tone petrol tank, knobbly tyres, tiny LED indicators and satin-look stainless steel exhaust pipe.

Prices of the fashionable machines start from just £2,950 plus on the road costs, with 20 different models to choose from.

The new store, on Cambridge Heath Road in Bethnal Green, is officially being launched with a party – open to motorcycling enthusiasts – from 6pm to 9pm on Thursday March 12 with free drinks and music.

“The size and expense of high-end vintage motorcycles and the custom bike scene can seem quite inaccessible to many,” said founder Benny Thomas. “Mutt wanted to change that so we have applied that same build quality and style to small-engined bikes that are easy to sling round busy city streets, bend round country lanes, and charge on the open road.

“We are aiming to take smaller motorcycles to the next level and have been rapidly developing new models, moving into international markets and developing a wider range of products from parts to apparel.”

(Mutt Motorcycles)

Will Rigg, co-founder, said it was important to be in London, where customised bikes have experienced a surge of popularity in recent years. The boom has been fuelled by riders looking for alternatives to the car and public transport – and wanting to move away from mainstream manufacturers, to something more individual.

“The dedicated Mutt store in London takes on the look, feel and heart of our hometown HQ in Digbeth, Birmingham,” said Will Rigg. “We are hoping that riders will jump on their bike – or the tube – and come to experience all we have to offer.”

The new store includes motorcycle clothing, accessories and motorcycle parts.

For more information, visit muttmotorcycles.com