🔥Inside Instagram sensation The Frugality's north London home🔥

They have a challenge to complete: Alex Stedman, who writes The Frugality Blog, and her husband, Chris, have promised themselves a new hall for Christmas.

So leading up to the big day their task is to sand and fill the floorboards, paint the walls and the front door of their Wood Green home.

Chris took to sanding floorboards like a duck to water. “It’s easy once you start,” he says. He borrowed a hand sander from Alex’s father, and did the first floor on hands and knees. “I still do, because big sanders can be aggressive.”

The couple will achieve their goal together, homemade mulled wine to hand, saving loads of money on labour.

Restore and recycle: The Frugality’s budget-friendly home renovation

Frugality has been Alex’s career since 2012 and it strikes a growing chord with young Londoners.

The couple saved hard for years for the mortgage deposit to buy their home and got a bargain — because the place was so dreadful.

Alex used to work at a magazine and always made her own sandwiches and coffee to take to work.

Fab for a family: the house is gradually turning into a home (Juliet Murphy)

Saving is a serious subject for these two, who also want to save the world. They are dedicated to restoring their home carefully, well and never wastefully.

Since they moved in, daughter Peggy, now nine months old, has joined the team.

Both Alex and Chris, an actor turned director, come from hard-working families. Alex’s father tackles any DIY job for her and the family locksmith company means top-class locks and door fittings throughout, including brass door knobs gifted from her parents.

Restored to glory: the couple are dedicated to restoring the original features (Juliet Murphy)

After university, Alex rented in Tooting. She met Chris in 2008 and they bought a Tooting flat in 2012, added an attic conversion and doubled its value.

Later, as the Brexit referendum loomed, they looked for a house with a garden. Ever practical, Alex worked out their budget and discovered they could only afford two bits of Zone 3: Leyton and Wood Green.

In Wood Green, a family area, just one property jumped out: an Edwardian three-bedroom terrace house full of original features including two massive marble fireplaces, unusual fretwork, encaustic tiles in a wide hall and even some stained glass. Plus a garden of waist-high brambles.

The house was damp, mouldy, festooned with random wires and a lead tap in the hall was a reminder that once it housed two families. The horsehair plaster had blown and the encaustic tiles were lifting.

There was a depressing downstairs bathroom jammed into the side return, just off a poky kitchen that Alex and Chris christened The Dungeon.

Floorboards were pitted by woodworm and had bits chopped out. A vast cupboard swamped the master bedroom.

The problems were endless. This house was crying out for help, so in early December 2016, they bought it. “The estate agent said we’d need to spend an extra £100,000,” Alex says. “We’ve spent £30,000-£40,000.”

Their priority was a proper upstairs bathroom, so they called a plumber and a builder. “Over that Christmas and New Year, we sanded and painted to make somewhere to live, with a microwave and kettle.” Their New Year’s Eve treat was a takeaway pizza.

Chris bought an old car for trips to the dump, where their mantra was: “Try to bring away more than you take.” Room by room they went on. They restored fireplaces and got a professional in to restore the encaustic hall tiles.

A carpenter repaired and replaced floorboards they could not tackle. The leaky front windows were remade in timber.

The upstairs master bedroom now has a grand four-poster, a swish en suite with striking geometric tiles and a walk-in shower with bronze rainwater head.

“The dungeon” has become a dark blue study floored with reclaimed oak parquet and timber on trestles for a desk.

All furnishings are young and bright. “I love the high street,” says Alex, who keeps an eye out for bargains, then pounces. Groups of framed prints make a show on a wall. Second-hand mid-century modern furniture mixes with new sofas and chairs.

Alex has a Christmas message, and this is it: “If we all cared and saved and salvaged a bit more, it would be the biggest Christmas gift ever to the planet.”

GET THE LOOK

Alex Stedman at The Frugality Blog

Encaustic tile restoration: Victorian Tiling

New timber sash windows: made by London Joinery

Plantation shutters: California Shutters

Locks and door fittings: from Saxon Security Locks

Hall pendant light: Made.com

Old-style ceiling rose: WM Boyle

Floorboard restorer: Mick via mjcflooring@gmail.com

Velvet sofa and small sofa in sitting room: Habitat

Cushions: Primark www.primark.com; Matalan

Marble-topped coffee table: 40 per cent off at La Redoute

Hektar pendant lamps: from Ikea

Floor paint: leftover Downpipe by Farrow & Ball

Undyed sheepswool rug: from West Elm

Big brass floor lamp in study: Matalan

Wicker armchair in study; velvet curtains in master bedroom: Ikea

Acova old-style radiator in study: from Screwfix

Four-poster bed frame: The White Company

Wall bedside light in master bedroom: by Creative Cables

Geometric tiles in en suite bathroom: from Ca’Pietra

Encaustic-style tiles in main bathroom and microtiles in en suite: from Topps Tiles

Sanitaryware: from Victorian Plumbing

Paints throughout: from Farrow & Ball, Dulux and Little Greene