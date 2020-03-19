🔥Inside football star Neymar's Beverly Hills £7k-a-night party palace🔥

Follow in the footsteps of the Barcelona superstar who has posted pictures of himself partying and lounging by the pool at the seven-bedroom house with cinema and wine cellar.

Brazilian football player Neymar Jr is living the high life in a Beverly Hills mega mansion. The superstar who plays for Barcelona, has been posting pictures of his stay at the palatial 22,000sq ft property to his 50 million Instagram followers.

£7,097 a night: the seven-bedroom Beverly Hills mega mansion has a cinema and a wine cellar and comes with maid, butler and chauffeur (Cameron Carothers)

He is shown partying and lounging by the pool with 11 friends before cheering on Brazil — the team drew 0-0 with Ecuador in Pasadena during the Copa America tournament.

Modelled on the 18th-century Petit Trianon château in the grounds of the Palace of Versailles in France, the seven-bedroom house has a cinema and a wine cellar and comes with maid, butler and chauffeur.

For those keen to follow in the 24-year-old striker’s footsteps, the estate is available to rent on Airbnb for £7,097 a night.

Take a tour of fabulous A-list homes…