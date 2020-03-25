🔥Inmates could be freed as prisons face 'huge challenge' in fight against coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The government is considering releasing offenders from Britain’s prisons to ease the pressure caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Justice Secretary has confirmed.

Robert Buckland QC told MPs prisons are facing a “huge challenge” from the Covid-19 outbreak and inmates are now spending longer confined to their cells to try to stop the spread of the virus.

However he said to “alleviate” pressure on the overcrowded jails, the release on licence of low-risk inmates is now being contemplated.

Mr Buckland said around 9,000 people are currently on remand awaiting trial, and – subject to risk assessments – some may be put into bail hostels during the crisis.

In an evidence session to the House of Commons Justice Committee yesterday, he added that around 50 pregnant women are behind bars and may also be considered for temporary release.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland (PA)

Asked by committee chairman Sir Bob Neill if it is “necessary or wise” to keep prisoners in custody if they pose little or no risk to the public, Mr Buckland said: “I absolutely take on board the point, and release on temporary licence is available.

“I’m keen to make judicious use of that as much as possible in order to achieve the necessary leeway.”

Pressed on the question of releasing inmates, Mr Buckland added: “I have to bring that as part of the equation here.

“However, I want to reassure the committee that the question of risk has to be up there in the question of the way this is done, if we are to do this.”

The Minister said he is striking a balance between “the need to save lives and protect the vulnerable, and maintaining law and order and public protection”.

Mr Buckland said work is already underway to assess bail hostels as accomodation for prisoners on remand, saying it would “allieviate some of the pressure that clearly exists within the system at the moment”.

However he cautioned that it would heap pressure on to the probation service.

Prison charities have been calling for the release of non-violent offenders, inmates over 70 or with serious health conditions, pregnant women, and anyone being held in minimum security jails.

Mr Buckland outlined some of the challenges they are facing across the prison estate while attempting to enforce social distancing, including inmates sharing cells and handcuffing.

Prisons are facing a “huge challenge” from the COVID-19 outbreak (PA Archive/PA Images)

The committee heard indoor gyms in prison have now been shut and public visits and education sessions halted, while inmates are being kept in their cells apart from meal times, to shower and make phone calls, and to exercise in the open air.

Twelve prisoners have tested positive for coronavirus across nine prisons in England and Wales, but Mr Buckland accepted there will be many more suspected or undetected cases. Around 3,500 prison staff are in self-isolation, the committee heard.

The Ministry of Justice has said 900 phones are being distributed across 55 prisons, to ensure that those who do not have a phone in their cell can contact loved ones during the crisis.

Mr Buckland said he wants more personal protective equipment (PPE) and face masks for prison guards and staff as well as extra coronavirus tests, and has raised the issues “at the highest levels” in government.