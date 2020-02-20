🔥Injured Paul Pogba 'nowhere near' playing for Manchester United again, confirms Ole Gunnar Solskjaer🔥

Paul Pogba is nowhere near returning from injury, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The France international has stepped up his recovery from ankle surgery in recent days, but Solskjær placed fresh doubts on whether he will play again this season.

And if he fails to get back on the pitch before the campaign ends, it is increasingly unlikely he will play for the club again.

Pogba expects to secure a move away from Old Trafford in the summer, with figures inside the club now accepting it’s time to cut ties with their £89m record signing.

And despite Mino Raiola claiming this week that his client is focussed on getting fit and playing again this season, Solskjær said: “He’s not been part of team training yet and it will depend on how he feels when he’s ready to do that. He’s not anywhere near that yet.”

With Marcus Rashford also in danger of being sidelined for the rest of the season with a double stress fracture of the back, it is a major blow for United’s hopes of securing top four and Champions League qualification.

Solskjær chose the eve of United’s Europa League clash with Club Bruges to hit out at the gruelling schedule ahead of his side after facing Chelsea on Monday.

“It does have a big impact because two days recovery is not a lot, we had two weeks to prepare for this spell, we’ll have seven games in 21 days, starting Monday and ending Sunday against City,” he said. “A game every three days, but we have a big squad, travelled with 19, a couple of youngsters haven’t travelled with us and I have to make use of the squad.

“You would want a game on Saturday before Thursday, we had 16 days off but we can’t complain, it is what it is. I just mentioned it because it’s not the best of preparation, but these boys are brilliant, young fresh, recover quickly.”