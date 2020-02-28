🔥Injured Anthony Martial a doubt for Everton as Manchester United sweat over striker🔥

Anthony Martial is a doubt for Manchester United’s clash with Everton after suffering a knee injury.

The France striker was set to be involved in Thursday’s Europa League tie with Club Brugge but was unable to pass a late fitness test.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could not confirm how long the 24-year-old will be out for but he is facing a race to be back in time for the trip to Goodison Park on Sunday.

United’s manager said: “I don’t know [how long it will be]. He went off in training yesterday and just had treatment.

“He tried today, reported, had a fitness test this morning. It’s not a hamstring, it’s in and around the knee.”

Martial is facing a spell on the sidelines after picking up a knee injury Photo: Getty Images

Martial’s injury was the only negative on a hugely encouraging night for United, as they cruised through to the last-16 of the Europa League with a 5-0 win against Club Brugge.

His replacement on the night, Odion Ighalo, got his first goal for the club since his deadline day loan move from Shanghai Shenhua.

January signing Bruno Fernandes scored his second in as many games from the penalty spot, with Fred grabbing a brace and Scott McTominay adding another.

Solskjaer hailed Ighalo, saying: “I think as a striker, a fellow striker, I know how important that first goal is. He sniffs goals – be there where it sometimes hurts – and that goal, he was sharp in his head.

“The ball was played over to Juan [Mata], he’s on the six yard line when Juan puts it there. That’s a natural striker.”

If Solskjaer was happy for Ighalo, he was stunned by Fred’s contribution.

Fred and McTominay were both on target in United’s 5-0 win Photo: PA

“I wasn’t sure if I was going to be alive the next time he scored a goal,” he added.

“Right or left, it’s been an ongoing joke between us, of course – but he got that goal. I’m very pleased with him.”