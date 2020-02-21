🔥Inhaler review: Frontman with soaring vocals doesn't need dad Bono to make it🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Just hours before their headline appearance at London’s Heaven last night, Inhaler shared the news on social media that all of their remaining tour dates had sold out. For a group who are yet to release an album, it was certainly an impressive achievement.

A few songs in and it quickly became apparent why the Dublin quartet are causing such a stir. Charismatic lead singer Elijah Hewson proved a formidable frontman, working the audience into a rocky frenzy and impressing with his soaring vocals.

When you learn that Elijah’s dad is one Paul Hewson, aka Bono, the frontman of U2, his confidence and abilities perhaps start to make sense. Yet this is where any comparisons end.

Combining the new-wave innovation of Depeche Mode with the dark sensibilities of Joy Division, the curious U2 fans in attendance last night may well have left disappointed.

For fans of other recent Dublin pioneers Fontaines DC or The Murder Capital, however, Inhaler proved to be yet another exciting force of nature from the city’s thrilling new post-punk scene.

The vibrant stomp of A Night On The Floor highlighted their ability to write infectious melodies, while the woozy electronica of We Have To Move On gave the band their most danceable song of the night. But the nervy My Honest Face was the set’s standout moment.While a lack of material made for a frustratingly short set, the quality of the songs that did appear impressed. It’s likely Inhaler will be selling out shows for years to come.

