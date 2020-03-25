🔥Inflation slows down as fuel and video game prices drop🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Inflation in the slowed last month from 1.8 per cent to 1.7 per cent, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It announced on Wednesday that the rate of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) decreased to 1.7 per cent in February.

Mike Hardie, head of inflation at the ONS, said: “There was a slight slowing in the rate of inflation due mainly to falling prices for motor fuels and computer games.”

The inflation figures were announced earlier than usual, as the lockdown forced the ONS into altering its release procedures.

Inflation was reported at 1.8 per cent in January, after the cost of energy and aeroplane tickets pushed household prices higher.

Analysts had previously forecast that inflation would slow to 1.6 per cent for February.