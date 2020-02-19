🔥Infectious DNA and underwater farms: what today's design and science trends could look like tomorrow🔥

Imagine a world where noise has been outlawed – what would the meaning of sound be? Or a future where genetically modified sea creatures are critical to underwater farming operations.

These were among the winning ideas from a competition conceived to take today’s design and scientific trends and catapult them 180 years into the future.

A collaboration between Logitech and Royal College of Arts (RCA), ‘Enhancing the human: capability and performance’ was the grand challenge created for masters students across the arts college.

Almost 80 teams took part, comprised of 400 postgrads from a range of fields, including design products, fashion, global innovation design and innovation design engineering. The finalists envisaged answers to some of world’s most pressing issues, from climate change to overpopulation, and how they might look in the year 2200.

There were four winning teams, each member of which took home a share of the £10,000 prize money. ‘Sound Connection’ pictured a time where noise is restricted to eliminate noise pollution, and examined how to reintroduce the meaning of sound; ‘Homo Melius’ looked at how DNA could be developed for medical, functional or survival means; ‘Schyphoponics’ addressed farming underwater through the use of genetically modified jellyfish; and ‘Body Fluids’ explored infectious DNA – the idea of being able to experience ‘multiple incarnations’ of your body if your DNA were to spread to every sexual partner.

Of the winning ideas, Logitech’s chief design officer, Alastair Curtis, commented: “As an alumnus of the RCA, it gives me immense pleasure to see the remarkable strength of creativity and design concepts produced by the current students of my alma mater. I was impressed by the originality, the quality and attention to ethical matters of the concepts. It gives me great hope that such talents will be designing our future.”

The great challenge was part of an on-going partnership between the college and Logitech, which launched last May. It aims to support pioneering design for tomorrow’s products and life experiences.