🔥Indira Varma appears to state she has coronavirus as she urges people to 'stay safe, healthy and be kind'🔥

Indira Varma appears to have confirmed that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

Prior to the global pandemic’s arrival in the UK, the Game of Thrones actress, 46, had been starring in The Seagull at the Playhouse Theatre London.

Earlier this week, the coronavirus outbreak lead to the closure of London theatre venues and The Seagull, which also stars Emilia Clarke, was one of those put on hold.

Varma expressed her sadness that the play has had to temporarily close, writing: “So sad our and so many other shows around the world have gone dark affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the govt) to support us when we do. Phoenix/Seagull rising from the ashes.”

Varma then appeared to confirm her own Covid-19 status, writing: “I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people.”

Standard Online has contacted Varma’s representatives for comment.

Varma’s diagnosis would make her the second Game of Thrones star to test positive for coronavirus.

Krisofer Hivju shared a post on Instagram announcing that he has tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

The actor, who played Tormund Giantsbane, told fans: “Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes.

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 8,999 people around the world, with 221,926 global cases.

Covid-19 has been classified as a pandemic and the government are encouraging social distancing, as a means of helping to contain the virus.