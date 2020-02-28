🔥India's tragic riots have parallels with Donald Trump's rule🔥

This week, the leader of the most powerful democracy, who has displayed illiberal tendencies and stirred up anti-minority sentiment for political gain, visited the leader of the largest democracy, who has displayed illiberal tendencies and stirred up anti-minority sentiment for political gain.

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have much in common. Both appeal to a core of “authentic” citizens to rally against cosmopolitan traitors, and both see international relations as a zero-sum game — Trump through trade pacts, Modi through relations with Pakistan.

But Modi’s controversial policies mean Trump’s visit was the last thing on people’s minds in the capital, Delhi. An amendment to India’s citizenship act, which fast-tracks citizenship for persecuted religious minorities of all faiths except Islam, has caused violence between Muslim and Hindu groups. More than 150 have been injured and the death toll in Delhi stands at 38.

The unrest was sparked by a member of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kapil Mishra, who threatened to violently remove a group of mainly Muslim demonstrators who had been blocking a road in protest against the act. A video of the arrest of one of the country’s top historians and economists, Ramachandra Guha went viral. The women of Shaheen Bagh, in the south of Delhi, have blocked main roads in an ongoing protest, and the BJP’s reaction has been extreme with one BJP minister suggesting that’s where suicide bombers are being trained.

In 2014 when Modi first came into power, one academic told me he would be the death of Indian secularism. I thought that was a little fanciful — after all, what is India if not a country of eclectic, diverse peoples who somehow rub along? However, the BJP’s apparent attempt to turn India into a Hindu state continues. Jammu and Kashmir, the country’s only Muslim-majority state, was stripped of its constitutional autonomy and split in two last year. A National Register of Citizens has led to detention centres in the north-east for those — mainly Muslims — who fail to “prove” their nationality.

Both Trump and Modi have managed to shore up their positions. An attempt to remove Trump from office failed, while a 2019 general election returned Modi’s BJP with an even larger majority.

Modi can be seen as an Indian take on Trumpian nativism. Like Trump, the BJP struggles in India’s more cosmopolitan, diverse regions. Earlier this month, in Delhi’s municipal election, the BJP were again trounced by an upstart anti-corruption party.

I’m trying to remember the India I know and love, best summed up by Indian polymath, poet, musician, artist and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore: “Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high/ Where knowledge is free/ Where the world has not been broken up into fragments by narrow domestic walls.”