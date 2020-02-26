🔥Indiana Jones 5 Loses Spielberg As Director, James Mangold Eyed🔥

Coming hot off Logan and the true-life racing drama Ford v. Ferrari, Oscar-nominated director James Mangold has reportedly opened talks to helm Indiana Jones 5 for Disney.

Variety has the scoop, confirming that Mangold is being eyed to pick up the mantle from Steven Spielberg, who will seemingly remain on board as a “hands-on producer” only. The outlet is quick to caution that negotiations are ongoing, as James Mangold is already attached to two other projects: a Bob Dylan vehicle starring the so-hot-right-now Timothee Chalamet, and a big-screen adaptation of the Don Winslow bestseller, The Force, which will see him reunite with Ford v. Ferrari‘s Matt Damon.

The blistering drama proved to be one of the few original IPs to hit big at last year’s box office, scooping up $225 million worldwide and a pair of Oscar nominations for Editing and Sound Editing. So, it’s small wonder why Mangold has appeared on Disney’s radar as a potential candidate to replace Spielberg in the director’s chair for Indiana Jones 5.

If Disney remains bang on schedule, then the Powers That Be will be hoping to have a director in place before the cameras begin rolling in two months’ time – regardless of whether James Mangold signs along the dotted line, or not. But after delivering one of the very best superhero films in recent memory, and a true edge-of-your-seat thriller in Ford v. Ferrari, we’re hoping the two parties can reach an agreement. And soon.

The so-far untitled Indiana Jones 5 remains on course for a release on July 9th, 2021, placing Harrison Ford’s next adventure up against the likes of Mission: Impossible 7, Space Jam 2 and the third standalone Spider-Man film from Marvel and Sony.