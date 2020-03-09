🔥Indian Wells tennis tournament cancelled due to coronavirus🔥

The BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells is the latest sporting event to be cancelled due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

The tournament was due to begin on Monday but organisers confirmed the decision not to proceed as scheduled after considering the “safety of the participants and attendees”.

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Kim Clijsters were among those due to compete in the California event.

A statement from the organisers said: “The 2020 BNP Paribas Open will not take place at this time due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus and the safety of the participants and attendees at the event.

“This is following the guidance of medical professionals, the Centres for Disease Control (CDC), and State of California.”

Indian Wells is the first Premier Mandatory event of the WTA season and is a Masters 1000 event on the men’s tour.

It is not yet clear whether the event will be staged at a later date or scrapped completely, though tournament director Tommy Haas raised the possibility of rescheduling the tournament further down the line.

Haas said: “We are very disappointed that the tournament will not take place, but the health and safety of the local community, fans, players, volunteers, sponsors, employees, vendors, and everyone involved with the event is of paramount importance.

“We are prepared to hold the tournament on another date and will explore options.”

David Agus, Professor of Medicine and Biomedical Engineering at the University of Southern California, said: “There is too great a risk, at this time, to the public health of the Riverside County area in holding a large gathering of this size.

“It is not in the public interest of fans, players and neighbouring areas for this tournament to proceed. We all have to join together to protect the community from the coronavirus outbreak.”

