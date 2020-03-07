🔥Indian Wells ball boys and girls to wear gloves amid Coronavirus outbreak🔥

Ball boys and girls are to wear gloves, while players will manage their own towels at Indian Wells amid coronavirus concerns.

With the BNP Paribas Open due to start on March 11 in California – qualifying on March 9 – tournament organisers have announced a series of precautions to be taken to ease concerns over the rapidly spreading disease.

Those feeling uneasy after buying a ticket have been offered a full refund, while over 250 hand sanitising stations will be set up throughout Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

In addition, a chair will be placed at the back of the courts for the players’ towels throughout matches, with boy boys and girls not to touch them, also wearing gloves.

The tournament – which typically draws upwards of 450,000 people – will include several high-profile names, including Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Ashleigh Barty and Coco Gauff.

Dominic Thiem beat Roger Federer to win at Indian Wells last year (via Getty Images)

Simona Halep – who won the tournament in 2015 – will not be present, however, is out with a foot injury.

Three time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber will also miss the tournament as she has not recovered from a leg injury.

“My patience is being tested these days as I’m still recovering from a left leg injury,” she wrote on Instagram