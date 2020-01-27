🔥Indian Student From China Monitored For Coronovirus At Jaipur Hospital🔥

The student has been admitted to the SMS Hospital. (Representational image)

Jaipur:

A man in his 20s has been admitted to the SMS Hospital for suspected coronavirus infection, Medical Superintendent Dr D.S. Meena confirmed on Sunday.

The patient pursued a medical degree in China but had come to the Pink City for a postgraduation course. His exact age could not be immediately ascertained.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma has directed health officials to keep the patient in an isolation ward and get his family screened too, it was learnt.

Directions have also been issued to send the samples collected from the patient to Pune’s National Virology Laboratory.

Sharma said 18 people had come from China to four districts of Rajasthan and officials had been directed to keep them under observation for 28 days.