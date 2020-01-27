🔥Indian-Origin Student’s Body Found In Lake At US University: Report🔥

Annrose Jerry had been missing since January 21. (Representational)

Washington:

A 21-year-old Indian-origin student’s body was found in a lake on the campus of a premier university in Indiana, the police said.

Annrose Jerry, an accomplished musician, was a student at the University of Notre Dame. She was missing since January 21, CBS Minnesota reported. She was majoring in science and business.

In a statement, Notre Dame News, the university’s media relations office, said, “Jerry had been missing since the evening of Tuesday and Notre Dame police scoured the campus and pursued multiple leads in an effort to find her.”

Public safety personnel found her body in an on-campus lake on Friday. St. Joseph County Coroner Michael J McGann positively identified her. No apparent signs of trauma were found on the body.

“Devastated, very saddened. She was one of the best students in my class, actually,” WNDU channel quoted her teacher as saying.

In her obituary, Annrose Jerry was described as a skilled musician, with expertise in playing the piano. She also played the flute for her university’s Folk Choir.

“Annrose was a sweet, intelligent, strong, passionate, kind-hearted friend and she will be so dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and loved ones,” the University of Nore Dam Folk Choir said in a Facebook post.

Annrose Jerry was going to graduate this year and was looking to pursue dental studies. Local reports said she could have died after accidentally falling into the lake.