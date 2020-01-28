🔥India Summons Pak Diplomat, Protests Hindu Girl’s Kidnapping: Sources🔥

India alleges that Hindus are discriminated against in neighbouring Pakistan.

New Delhi:

The Union government today summoned a senior official from the Pakistan High Commission to register its protest against the alleged abduction of a Hindu girl midway through her marriage ceremony at Hala in the neighbouring country’s Sindh province two days ago.

The teenage girl was said to have been abducted by residents with the help of local police personnel on Saturday. By the time a complaint was lodged, she had already been married off to a Pakistani man.