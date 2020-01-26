🔥India, China Armies Hold Meeting To Celebrate Republic Day In Ladakh🔥

Armies of India and China held a ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) in Ladakh.

Srinagar:

Armies of India and China held a ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) in Ladakh sector on Sunday to mark the country’s 71st Republic Day, a defence spokesperson said.

The meeting was conducted at Indian BPM huts at Chushul-Moldo and DBO-TWD meeting points of eastern Ladakh, he said.

He said the Indian delegation was led by Brigadier HS Gill and Colonel Manoj Kumar and the Chinese delegation by senior Colonel Yin Hong Chen and Lieutenant Colonel Lee Ming Ju.

“Both the delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment. The meeting reflected the mutual desire to maintain and improve relations at the functional level in the border areas,” the spokesperson said.

A programme showcasing Indian culture and traditions was organised by the Indian side.

“The delegations parted amidst a feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and trust along the borders,” he said.