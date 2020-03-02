🔥Incredible World War Hulk Fan Poster Imagines Mark Ruffalo’s Solo MCU Movie🔥

Due to the complicated rights issues that have bogged down the character in red tape, the Hulk still hasn’t received a second stab at a solo Marvel Cinematic Universe movie following Edward Norton’s The Incredible Hulk back in 2008. That project has something of a reputation as the red-headed stepchild of the MCU despite hitting theaters weeks after Iron Man laid the foundations for the entirety of Phase One, with Norton’s replacement Mark Ruffalo having been reduced to the role of supporting player despite being part of the shared universe for almost a decade.

Universal own the distribution rights to any projects where the Hulk is used as the main character, and given the obvious box office potential of a solo movie with Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, the studio aren’t exactly keen to give up what would easily be hundreds of millions of dollars to Kevin Feige and his team. Marvel Studios are still able to use the green-skinned superhero as much as they want, of course, as long as he’s only featured in a supporting role.

While fans shouldn’t hold their breath at the prospect of a solo Hulk movie arriving anytime soon, then, a new fan poster from @Zerologhy nonetheless imagines a world where Ruffalo finally gets the chance to headline his own MCU adventure in an adaptation of fan-favorite comic book arc World War Hulk, which you can see below.

MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom

The future of the MCU for Phase Four and beyond seems to be mapped out pretty clearly, and it remains to be seen where a Phase One veteran like the Hulk fits in with all of the new characters set to be introduced to the franchise. The 52 year-old has plenty of ideas on where he’d like to take Dr. Banner in the future, of course, but his next appearance seems likely to be another bit-part role in the upcoming She-Hulk series on Disney Plus.