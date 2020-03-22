🔥Inconsistent 'stop panic-buying' message driving irresponsible shopping, crowd psychology expert warns🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

An expert in crowd psychology has said “panic-buying” amid the coronavirus outbreak has become a self-fulfilling prophecy as shoppers respond “rationally” to conflicting messages.

Professor of social psychology Stephen Reicher told the Standard the only way to curb the issue was for people to start co-operating as a whole in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“It doesn’t only strip the shelves, this type behaviour undermines that key sense of community which is the most important resource we’ve got in fighting coronavirus,” he said.

His comments come as NHS workers and government ministers plead with the public to stop buying up more than they need and Britain’s supermarkets impose product-limits on customers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC on Friday he hoped a video of an NHS nurse pleading through tears for people to stop over-buying showed people the consequences of being shopping irresponsibly.

“There is perfectly adequate food supply in this country, it is not a problem and it is not going to be a problem,” he said.

“We’ve just got to make sure that people buy what they need and not more than what they need.

“It started with loo roll but now it’s with food as well.”

Former chancellor Sajid Javid also issued a pointed message on Friday, writing: “Stop panic buying.

“I know many of you are tense and nervous. But it has real consequences for vulnerable people.

“Just think. And stop it.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman has also reiterated that the public should be “considerate in the way they shop”.

“There’s plenty of stock available but if people buy more than they need others will be left without,” they said.

Scenes of long queues and supermarkets and shelves stripped bare of “essentials” such as toilet paper and pasta have featured in news headlines since the outbreak started in China last year, with videos out of Hong Kong showing armed gangs stealing toilet paper by the packet.

In the UK, similar stories have emerged, alongside those of masks and hand sanitiser gel being stolen from hospitals.

Dr Reicher said the issue has become a self-fulfilling prophecy as people see images of empty shelves alongside the word “panic” in headlines and respond by making sure they are not left without.

He said a recent poll showed almost nobody would describe themselves as “panic-buying” or “stockpiling”, instead they felt they were being sensible in buying a few extra items “in case”.

He added that the prospect alone of a city being locked down or that valuable resources are scarce can set off this reaction.

“It means that we want certain commodities – toilet paper is a reasonable one to want – and if we believe that everyone else is out of control and buying up far more than they need (then) it is rational for us to go out and buy some ourselves,” he said.

Dr Reicher said while there have been examples of “remarkably selfish” behaviour from individuals, other examples of people coming together to help the vulnerable are one of the best ways to slow the impact of the virus.

“The difficulty and the danger of talking about panic buying and seeing images of empty shelves is it tears us apart at the point where we most need to be together, it turns the ‘we’ back into competing individuals,” he said.

Dr Reicher said messages from others to stop this behaviour only work if they are consistent.

“There needs to be action from the top framing this very much as a communal thing: ‘It’s not about what happens to you it’s what happens to us,’” he said.

“There also needs to be responsibility at the bottom, where we as a community need to act together to make clear to those people that are acting in particular ways that they are enemies of the community, they are undermining the community and they are putting the most vulnerable at risk.”

Long term, he said once people start to rally around local communities – much like they would their local football team – the sense of anxiety around feeling “stocked up” for periods of self-isolation should ease.

He added: “At some level you can only lay in so many loo rolls into your house and you can’t lay in any more baked beans. I don’t think this can go on forever.”