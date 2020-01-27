🔥”Inappropriate…”: Speaker To European Union On Anti-CAA Resolutions🔥

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wrote to the president of the European Union parliament.

New Delhi:

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has written to the speaker of the European Union a day after 600 of its 751 Parliament members moved six resolutions on the Citizenship Amendment Act, expressing concern that it would create the “largest statelessness crisis in the world”. Pointing out that such a resolution would set an “unhealthy precedent”, the Speaker wrote: “It is inappropriate for a legislature to pass judgement on another, a practice that can be surely misused for vested interests”.

The citizenship law, he wrote, has been passed with due deliberation in both houses of parliament. “This Act provides for granting easier citizenship to those who have been subjected to religious persecution in our immediate neighbouhood. It is not aimed at taking away citizenship from anybody,” the letter read.

Accusing the government of “discriminating against, harassing and prosecuting national and religious minorities and silencing any opposition, human rights groups… and journalists critical of the government”, the lawmakers had asked the EU to insist on a “strong human rights clause with an effective implementation and suspension mechanism” during any trade agreement.

The resolution is likely to be tabled during the session of the European Parliament that starts next week in Brussels. PM Modi is expected to visit Brussels in March for the India-European Union Summit.