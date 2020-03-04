🔥Inaki Williams vows to walk off the pitch with Athletic Club team-mates if he receives more racist abuse🔥

Athletic Club attacker Inaki Williams says he and his team-mates are ready to walk off the pitch if there is a repeat of the racial abuse he received against Espanyol in January.

The 25-year-old was insulted by rival fans as he was substituted in Athletic’s 1-1 draw at the RCDE Stadium on January 25 and LaLiga opened an investigation into the matter, which could lead to a partial closure of their ground.

“I leave here a little said because of the draw and especially because I suffered racist insults,” he said after the match.

“It’s something no player of black race or any race wants to hear. It’s totally out of order.

“We are all people, regardless of our nationality or the colour of our skin.”

Williams, who also spoke of his disappointment at the incidents on Twitter and took the opportunity to thank fans for their support, now claims he and his team-mates would walk off if it happens again.

In an interview with Universo Valdano on Movistar broadcast on Tuesday, Williams said: “I know my team-mates would have come off the pitch with me because we have spoken about it.

“We are conscious that, if it happens [again], we would leave the pitch. And if they mark the match as a loss, we wouldn’t care at all because it would be a huge blow against racism.”