🔥In U.K., people to face prison or fine for refusing coronavirus tests or quarantine🔥

People in Britain aged over 70 face up to four months in isolation and the public risk being taken into custody or fined pounds 1,000 ($1,700) should they refuse to be tested or quarantined for coronavirus.

The emergency powers, expected to be announced this week, allow police in England and Wales to use “reasonable force” to detain people who are at risk of infecting others.

The Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020, published on the Government’s website, states that those suspected of having the disease can be held for up to 14 days in a secure hospital or other suitable location. If they abscond they can be taken into custody before being returned to detention or isolation.

Failing to comply is a criminal offence punishable on summary conviction by a level 3 fine of up to pounds 1,000. Not paying the fine could also lead to imprisonment.

The regulations also state that those suspected of being infected must consent to having their throat and nose swabbed or giving a blood sample, and must disclose travel history and people they have been in contact with.

Over-70s were told they would be asked to self-isolate to protect them from the peak of the epidemic as the COVID-19 death toll in the U.K. reached 35 and the rate of people testing positive rose.

Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, warned Britain could follow France by shutting down restaurants and bars, leaving only food shops and pharmacies open. Amid growing pressure on the NHS, he also said hotels could be turned into hospitals and operating theatres could be used as wards.

From Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and senior ministers will hold daily press conferences on the coronavirus pandemic, supported by scientific and medical experts including the chief medical office and chief scientific adviser.

The briefings form part of a commitment to clarity and transparency in order to ensure British people are fully informed about the steps they can take.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The prime minister and this Government are committed to keeping the public informed every step of the way about what we’re doing … when we’re doing it and why we’re doing it.

“At all times we will be led by science to bring forward the right responses at the right time to this global pandemic.”



Commuters wear protective masks as they travel on the underground in London on March 14, 2020, as the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak takes hold.

GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

The U.K. prime minister will chair a meeting of the Cobra emergency committee on Monday, which is expected to discuss plans around shielding elderly and vulnerable people, household isolation and mass gatherings.

Whitehall sources have indicated that large events could be banned from next weekend, and Scotland is bringing in restrictions of gatherings of more than 500 people from today.

Other measures, including school closures, are being considered.

Hancock said he hoped the public would be sensible so that police would not have to use the new powers, which will be in force for two years.

Full details are expected to be announced tomorrow.

“We are going to take the powers to make sure that we can quarantine people if they are a risk to public health, yes, and that’s important,” he told the BBC. “I doubt that actually we will need to use it much, because people have been very responsible.”

On Sunday, the Department of Health said 14 more patients had died in England after testing positive, following 10 deaths announced on Saturday.

The number of confirmed infections is on the rise. At the start of last week, 65 people out of 2,053 tested were found to have the virus (3.2 per cent) but that has since risen to 232 out of 2,533 (9.2 per cent)

Hancock, who said the self-isolation measures would be enacted in the coming weeks, admitted it was a “very big ask,” because the steps were “very, very significant and they will disrupt the ordinary lives of almost everybody in the country.” He added: “Our generation has never been tested like this.”

Some consultants criticized the move, claiming that an arbitrary benchmark of over 70 would mean healthy people would be expected to self-isolate, while more vulnerable younger people could be left at risk.

Professor Karol Sikora, a private oncologist and dean at the University of Buckingham, said: “It’s a big mistake to isolate the over-70s. Sorry Matt Hancock, your advisers are wrong.

“Trust me, a healthy 71-year-old like me has much less risk of needing ventilation than an obese 50-year-old smoker. It’s got to be a choice not an edict. We don’t want social isolation.”

Jeane Freeman, Hancock’s counterpart in Scotland, said the Scottish Government was not planning to isolate the elderly but would instead be “asking them to reduce social contact.”

However, many scientists said the government was right to be firm.

“This is a very big step, but one which I consider to be absolutely the right thing to do,” said Paul Hunter, a professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia. “The chance of someone dying … increases steeply over age 70.”

Johnson will take part in a conference call with G7 leaders on Monday. He will call for the other countries to support the World Health Organization response, as well as to provide funding and expertise to develop a vaccine, and mitigate economic impacts.

The prime minister will also urge manufacturers to join a “national effort” to produce equipment for the NHS. Engineers have been asked to draw up plans to quickly produce more ventilators, amid concerns that critical care facilities will come under intense pressure as the crisis intensifies.

Negotiations are also taking place with private health firms about access to beds. Simon Stevens, the NHS chief executive, said: “We need every part of society and every industry to ask what they can do to help the effort.”