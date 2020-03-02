🔥In the Heights film trailer: First look at Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical adaptation🔥

Going Out in London Discover

The first trailer for the big-screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights has been revealed, and musicals fans are in for a treat.

The musical focuses on Washington Heights and the characters who call the largely Hispanic New York neighbourhood their home.

Anthony Ramos stars as bodega owner Usnavi, whose story unfolds over the course of three days. He’s seen looking back in the clip, telling his story to a group of young children in the neighbourhood.

“It’s a story of a block that was disappearing,” he says. “In the barrio of Washington Heights, the streets were made of music.”

Great heights: The new film will transport viewers to Washington Heights

Miranda played Usnavi in the Broadway production, and appears as ice-cream seller Piragua in the film. Dascha Polanco, Stephanie Beatriz, Leslie Grace, Jimmy Smits and Corey Hawkins also star.

In the Heights was written by Miranda before the whirlwind success of Hamilton, with the composer first working on the story in his freshman year of college.

The film is directed by Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker Jon M Chu, and will be released on August 7 2020.