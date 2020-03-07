🔥In search of a good Sunday roast in New York🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

For English ex-pats in New York, finding a good Sunday Roast that will make you feel a little less homesick is an essential part of making the city feel like home.

As someone who spent a good portion of their twenties living in England, I found myself on my own Sunday Roast search in New York when I came across the Lower East Side’s buzzy Sonnyboy.

While the restaurant is run by Australians and not Brits, it serves a mean Sunday Roast which changes slightly each week. The Instagram photos were enough for me to decide it could fill the roast-sized void in my heart and stomach.

The restaurant is small with a homey vibe. It has a few seats at a hightop bar overlooking the bar and kitchen, giving you an ideal vantage point to watch as your cocktails and meal are made.

To fully start your meal, try a proper English winter staple, one of the signature cocktails, the Hot Honey. It’s Sonnyboy’s take on a Hot Toddy and it is incredible. Using Woodford Rye, bitters and salted spicy honey, it truly warms you up and gets you in the Sunday Roast spirit.

The Sunday Roast has options for both the meat lover and the vegetarian in your life. With options such as roast pork, sausage or veggie lasagna, there’s really no wrong turns at their Sunday Roast.

Each dish is served with a serving of mashed potatoes and seasonal sides like brussel sprouts, carrots or mushrooms.

The dish isn’t overly fancy, but still tastes decadent, as if your mom is in the kitchen giving tips to the chef.

Sonnyboy serves its Sunday Roast every Sunday throughout the winter.

Sunday Roasts in New York

The ultimate New York staple for British eats is Tea & Sympathy in Greenwich Village. While the downtown spot is best known for its afternoon tea, their Sunday Roast is on parr with some of the best English pubs.

The roast features Yorkshire pudding, which is a necessary staple when having an English style Sunday Roast, as well as vegetables and roast potatoes.

Passage in Astoria, Queens is another great option if you live in one of the outer boroughs. This is an Irish Pub that has been offering roast dinners to homesick ex-pats since 2017.

The Sunday Roast changes every weekend and is a beef, chicken or or lamb main with roast potatoes and Irish style vegetables (carrots, parsnips and turnips).