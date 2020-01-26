Home NEWS 🔥In recent years, four Mass. jails got $164 million in federal money...

🔥In recent years, four Mass. jails got $164 million in federal money to house ICE detainees🔥

By
Mary Smith
-
3
0
in-recent-years,-four-mass.-jails-got-$164-million-in-federal-money-to-house-ice-detainees

The state has received more than $160 million in funding from federal immigration authorities since 2012, mostly in exchange for keeping and transporting ICE detainees in jails run by four Massachusetts sheriff’s departments, a Globe review has found.

The sum, brought into the state’s coffers through controversial contracts with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has raised the eyebrows of some advocates and immigration attorneys who oppose the agreements and think there are better alternatives.

The sheriff’s offices, meanwhile, have defended the arrangements, with at least two departments saying their relationship with ICE has made Massachusetts residents safer.

Close





Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.


Download on the App Store


Get it on Google Play

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here