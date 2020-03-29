🔥In praise of Chiara Ferragni, who brought new meaning to the word 'influencer' in the coronavirus pandemic🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

The rules for professional social media users are pretty well established – optimize your reach by posting on certain days and times, use appropriate hashtags, and always disclose when content is sponsored.

But what happens when something comes along that is totally unprecedented, not just for social media, but for the whole world, like the current coronavirus pandemic? Well, in Chiara Ferragni’s case, it meant sharing her most important content yet.

As the severity of the pandemic increased around the world, many influencers were unsure of what to post, worried they might seem insensitive or out of touch. “I can’t exactly figure out what is appropriate to put on here and what’s not,” wrote The Man Repeller’s Leandra Cohen.

But Ferragni, an Italian blogger turned entrepreneur who boasts a following of 19 million (as of writing this), seemed to figure it out rather quickly. For those unfamiliar, the 32-year-old is no stranger to leading the way on social media. Her former one-woman fashion blog – which has since turned into a lifestyle website with its own set of employees – The Blonde Salad, blazed a trail for fashion and lifestyle influencers.

So much so, that in 2015, Feraggni became the subject of a Harvard Business School case study. In 2018, when she married the Italian rapper known as Fedez, Ferragni’s custom Dior gown garnered more social media attention than the custom Givenchy design Meghan wore for her wedding to Prince Harry earlier that same year.

But amid the coronavirus pandemic, Ferragni proved there’s more than a sharp business brain behind her carefully curated Instagram feed.

In early March, as Italy became the epicenter of coronavirus outbreaks in Europe, Ferragni took on a new role in the influencer world – one that involved partnering with hospitals over beauty brands and trading in custom Prada dresses and ski vacations for ‘house look of the day’ photos.

Ferragni was early to follow government advice on self-isolation. Based in the northern region that has reported the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, Ferragni began staying at home before the government-mandated lockdown on March 9.

And she used her Instagram reach to encourage others to do the same in Italy and around the world in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

As others posted inspirational quotes, she used her influence to consult with experts like Professor Alberto Zangrillo, head of the cardiovascular and general intensive care department at Milan’s San Raffaele Hospital. Following their conversations, Ferragni and her husband would start a Go Fund Me page on March 9 to help the overwhelmed hospital.

After kickstarting the campaign with 100,000 euros, both Ferragni and Fedez encouraged their followers to donate as much or as little as they were able to. By March 23, they’d helped to raise over $4 million and build a brand new intensive care unit at San Raffaele Hospital for coronavirus patients.

And as the people of Italy began holding impromptu concerts from their balconies each night to boost morale, Ferragni’s husband began organizing a more formal way to bring as many people together as possible – through Instagram, of course. Going on his Instagram Live, Fedez held his own concerts, setting up a speaker system from their house to reach their neighbors, and even hosting guests that included opera singer Andrea Bocelli.

It could be easy to discount some of Ferragni’s efforts by pointing out that she lives in Milan, and therefore, couldn’t avoid the crisis. But with a 2019 income that was estimated at just over $30 million, Ferragni could have jetted away (flying private, of course) to wait out the crisis in a more comfortable location, as many celebrities have done.

Her careful response to the crisis is an example to other influencers like Kendall Jenner. As the confirmed number of cases in the US began to increase in mid-March, Jenner posted infographics downplaying the severity of COVID-19 before encouraging her followers to “swipe up” to buy her whitening toothpaste (to which Ferragni responded at length via Instagram stories).

When Ferragni similarly posted photos and stories promoting her limited-edition collaboration with Oreo cookies, she made sure that 100% of the proceeds would be donated to help with the Italian coronavirus emergency efforts, making her intentions clear to her followers as well.

More tone-deaf (if well-meaning) posts from celebrities and influencers were quick to follow Jenner’s, most notably the Gal Gadot-led montage of celebrities singing John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Imagine.’

Models Doutzen Kroes and Candice Swanepoel also got into hot water for suggesting we should be “thankful” for coronavirus as a way to “reset bad habits.”

Meanwhile, around the world, cases spread in record numbers, over one thousand people died each day and many wondered how they would pay their bills and put food on the table if they were to lose their job as a result of a possible recession.

You might not have any interest in what influencers are posting – sponsored or not. And certainly, there’s no clear-cut way to navigate a worldwide crisis like coronavirus on social media or in real life.

But Ferragni has shown what social media and Instagram, in particular, can be at its best: a place to educate, a place to ignite real change and perhaps most importantly of all, a place to really connect and inspire when the world needs it most. Other influencers could take note.