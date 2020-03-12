In Missouri, Senate mothballs session while House scrambles to finish budget

JEFFERSON CITY — The coronavirus upended Missouri’s annual legislative session Thursday as the Senate sent its members and employees home without a definitive timetable to return.The Senate’s departure a week before they were to go on a weeklong spring break was made in an attempt to “protect the people who work in the Capitol,” said Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan.“A number of our members, staff, and their families fall into populations that are at greater risk due to the coronavirus,” Schatz said. “We asked legislators if there was anything so pressing that it required us to be here now, while it is unclear what kind of viral exposure we may have already had, and the answer was ‘no.’”Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said leaders will reassess the situation in late March, but offered no guarantee of when the Senate would gavel back into action.“To say that anyone has any definitive understanding of what that looks like right now I think is really, really premature,” Rowden said.The House, meanwhile, is staying until the end of next week to finish its work on the state’s $30.9 billion budget. Members would then head into spring break with an undetermined date of return.“The General Assembly has the constitutional duty of writing and passing a balanced budget to fund the core function of government and the House remains focused on completing this responsibility. The legislative process for passing a budget begins in the House of Representatives and the House plans to move forward next week. The goal of both chambers is to fulfill our constitutional obligations while minimizing risk for members, staff, and visitors,” said a joint statement from House Republican leaders.The House and Senate must send a budget to Gov. Mike Parson by May 8. But, what that spending plan might look like could change as the global pandemic wreaks havoc on the economy.Rowden, for example, said budget decisions could become harder, not only because the virus could reduce tax revenues if the economy stagnates, but because the state’s response to the virus could be expensive.“This is uncharted waters for us,” Rowden said.House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, urged Parson and GOP leaders to pull out the stops on a sweeping response.“We need to be, as state government, taking the role of leaders,” Quade said.In a briefing with reporters, Quade said Parson should declare a state of emergency to open access to a pool of state and federal funding that could be used to reimburse health care providers for testing of uninsured people.The state also needs to authorize paid sick leave for companies with more than 50 employees, she said.“If there has never been a time in my life to talk about paid sick leave, now is it,” Quade said.Democrats also want the Department of Corrections to furlough non-violent prisoners to lessen the number of people who might catch the virus while behind bars.Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said the state is “well-prepared” to handle the outbreak at its 20 lock-ups.“We have plans and procedures in place for handling the outbreak of communicable disease in a facility,” Pojmann said.While the Senate is away, employees of the chamber have been told to work from home during the break.It was not yet clear if other employees on the state’s 50,000-plus worker payroll would be doing the same.In a statement, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said his office is in ongoing discussions regarding coronavirus with the White House and other state and local agencies.“We have a duty to serve the people of Missouri and are open for business,” Ashcroft said.“We have a contingency plan and we continue to monitor the situation,” added Mary Compton, a spokeswoman for Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick.As worries about the spread of the virus dominated conversations in the Capitol corridors, the effects of the pandemic were on display in the House chambers.Haahr greeted the Rev. Robert A. Kurwicki, who serves as chaplain of the House, with a fist bump as Kurwicki took the dais to deliver Thursday’s opening prayer.“Eternal God, who is the creator of the world, and the everlasting sustainer of our spirits, without whom no one is wise, no one is good, we pause in your presence to invoke your blessing upon us and to offer unto you the devotion of our hearts during this time of public health concerns,” Kurwicki said. “Protect and bless us as we meet this day and may we be given the wisdom to make sound decisions, the strength to walk in the ways of justice and freedom for all and the good will to motivate all we say and do. Bless our state.”When asked after the prayer whether he always greeted Kurwicki with a fist bump, Haahr said in a text message: “Welcome to coronavirus legislature.”Jack Suntrup of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report

