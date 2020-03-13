In Missouri, Capitol and governor’s residence still open for tours

The Missouri Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City. (Photo: Jefferson City Convention and Visitors Bureau)

JEFFERSON CITY — Tours of the White House and the U.S. Capitol have been halted because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it is business as usual in Missouri’s capital city.Although an estimated 50 groups have canceled tours of Missouri’s Capitol in the past week, guides are still on duty and providing tours of the building to visitors who walk in the doors.Tours of the nearby Governor’s Mansion, home to Gov. Mike Parson and his wife, Teresa, also are still underway.The decision to keep the facilities open comes despite the Missouri Senate’s announcement Thursday to begin spring break a week early over concerns about the spread of the disease.The House will remain in session next week in an attempt to finish its work on the state budget before members head home for spring break. But, the House’s work will be limited. Several committee hearings scheduled for Tuesday have been canceled.On Friday, most legislative offices were shuttered.The tour cancellations came after House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, and Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, issued a joint letter Tuesday urging school groups and others to stay away from the Capitol during the outbreak.The leaders said they hope reducing the number of visitors in the building reduces the spread of the disease.The House also closed its lower gallery to visitors and shuttered the House Lounge, which is a popular tour stop because of its murals by artist Thomas Hart Benton.In response to the announcement by Schatz and Haahr, the Department of Natural Resources, which operates the Capitol tours, contacted groups that had reserved tours of the building and posted a notice on its website outlining the situation, said agency spokeswoman Connie Patterson.“Groups planning to visit the Capitol should take the General Assembly’s statement under consideration,” the statement noted.In Washington, Congress barred public access to the Capitol for the remainder of the month and the White House stopped tours of the presidential residence until further notice.Missouri has reported two cases of people testing positive for coronavirus as of Friday.

