🔥In Inevitable News: Marvel Finally Delays Black Widow🔥

The past week’s news cycle has been dizzying, as the global COVID-19 pandemic changes daily life around the world. The ongoing situation has also sent shock waves through the entertainment world, as sets are shut down and movies are delayed. As large groups began dwindling around the world, movies like No Time to Die and F9: The Fast Saga were postponed seven months and a full year respectively. And as the situation continues unfolding, Marvel Studios has followed suit and pulled the release of Cate Shortland’s Black Widow.

This news comes to us from Variety, and is sure to be a bummer for the rabid Marvel fanbase. Black Widow was set to kick off Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while also providing closure with Scarlet Johansson’s title character. Originally set to arrive on May 1st, Marvel and Disney have officially pulled the highly anticipated blockbuster. What’s more, there’s no telling when it might actually hit theaters.