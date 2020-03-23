🔥In honour of her birthday, we note Princess Eugenie's 30 best-ever fashion moments🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

In recent years, Princess Eugenie’s wardrobe has blossomed into that fit for a princess.

As the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson celebrates her thirtieth birthday today, her fashion flow has unequivocally been established.

Among her most stellar fashion moments was her wedding dress, which was designed by British fashion house, Peter Pilotto. The gown was ever-so-slightly off-the-shoulder and had a scooped-back, which showed off the scar she has from surgery she underwent at the age of twelve to correct scoliosis.

The British fashion house was also the Princess’s go-to last year, when she donned a frock by the brand to attend the wedding of her good friends Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling. Eugenie teamed the navy dress with Gianvitto Rossi grey heels, a Prada clutch and a navy Juliette Botterill pillbox hat.

Princess Eugenie’s Zac Posen wedding reception dress (PA)

Taking a leaf out of her contemporaries’ books (the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle), Eugenie also sported a second dress on the day of her wedding for her evening reception. It was arguably this rose gold, figure-hugging gown by New York-based designer Zac Posen, which truly cemented her royal-approved fashion status.

When she feels like amping up the voltage, Eugenie has been no stranger to taking a sartorial risk. When she attended the Serpentine Summer Party in 2018, she wore a floral Roland Mouret off-the-shoulder dress over a pair of black skinny jeans with chunky black heels.

As she turns thirty today, it seemed high-time to reflect back on the Princess’s 30 best fashion moments. Scroll through the gallery above for more.