I know, I know. It’s not been a easy week for movie fans. Some of the most exciting spring movies have been delayed and now certain major productions have been stalled as well. But, Diana Prince is here to cheer you up. Between all the chaos, Warner Bros seems to be sending a clear message that Wonder Woman 1984 is still going ahead and it’s going to be totally tubular. I think that’s ’80s talk…? Anyway, check out this new motion poster:

All right, so this needs to be hung in a museum somewhere because this is breathtaking. I guess movie theaters everywhere will hang versions either way, BUT just look at it again. Gal Gadot looks like an absolute goddess in that Golden Eagle Armor and the background is real trippy. And in prominent orange letters at the bottom of it reads the words “Only In Theaters June 5.”

So there you have it, not every movie is indefinitely pushed back! It’s the middle of March right now, which puts Wonder Woman 1984 two and a half months away. The COVID-19 situation could be under control by then and we could be greeted by a beaming Diana Prince at the start of the summer.

The timing of the poster drop certainly seems to indicate that Warner Bros will stand their ground over the DCEU release for now and see how the pandemic develops. It offers an exciting preview of the bright and bold aesthetics of Wonder Woman 1984 as fans follow Diana a few decades into the future following the 2017 blockbuster.

All around, the poster game for the Wonder Woman sequel is simply beautiful. Just check out these character posters for Gal Gadot’s Diana, Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah and Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord:

Wonder Woman 1984 has been pushed back before. The Warner Bros movie was originally set to be released in November 2019 before its date was moved to a more viable summer date. Back in 2017, the hero’s debut opened on the same June weekend and went on to make $821.8 million worldwide.

The highly-anticipated sequel has Diana Prince in Reagan-era America and living a pretty lonely life. From the trailer, it looks like she’s at first friends with Kristen Wiig’s Barbara Minerva before Barb transforms into the villainous Cheetah at some point in the film. Diana will also reunite with her fallen first love Steve Trevor, but we have no idea just how.

We’ll certainly have to stay tuned to find out how Maxwell Lord fits in and how Wonder Woman comes to wear that awesome Golden Eagle Armor. Gal Gadot is currently filming Netflix’s Red Notice with Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.