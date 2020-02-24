In fight to restore voting rights to felons, Missouri governor leans against it

Missouri State Senator Jamilah Nasheed delivers her concession speech on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 during her election night party at the Mahler Ballroom in St. Louis. Nasheed lost the Board of Alderman President race to incumbent Lewis Reed by 4.03 percent. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

Colter Peterson

JEFFERSON CITY — A long-running push by Missouri lawmakers to restore voting rights to felons on probation or parole could face opposition from Gov. Mike Parson.Although his office said it was “premature” to weigh in on legislation being sponsored by two St. Louis Democrats, the Republican said the current law barring people on probation and parole from casting votes “seems appropriate.”“The seriousness of criminal offenses should never be minimized,” Parson spokesman Kelli Jones said in a statement to the Post-Dispatch.The governor’s stance came as Democratic Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, who represents much of St. Louis, outlined two pieces of legislation to a Senate committee Monday.One would remove the prohibition in state statutes for people who have committed nonviolent felonies. The other would ask voters if they want to change the state constitution to allow it.“These voters are disenfranchised from a number of elections. They have paid their debt to society. These individuals don’t have a say in whom they want to represent them,” Nasheed said.Parson, a former sheriff, is seeking a full, four-year term as chief executive. He is likely to face Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway in the November general election.Among groups backing the latest version of the proposal are the American Civil Liberties Union, Metropolitan Congregations United and the Ex-Incarcerated People Organizing (EXPO).Under current law, felons become eligible to vote once they complete their probation or parole. Nasheed had initially called for the change to affect all felons, but amended it to only include nonviolent felons.Supporters believe restoring voting rights would give them a greater stake in their community’s future.Florissant resident Bradley Cobb said he’s looking forward to being able to vote again in May when his term of probation ends. He said he has two jobs and wants to contribute to society.“I would like to be able to vote for our city council,” Cobb told members of the committee.St. Louis resident Giles Chapman told lawmakers he would not be able to vote if the prohibition were lifted because he went to prison for a violent crime.But, he said he supports the proposed change because it would help thousands of people in Missouri.“It helps give a man and a woman too a sense of pride,” Chapman said.But past attempts have not fared well.In 2016, former Sen. Rob Schaaf, R-St. Joseph, sponsored legislation similar to Nasheed’s, but it never got a hearing. A 2017 version also failed to advance.Last year, former Rep. Bruce Franks, D-St. Louis, sponsored a proposal that did receive a hearing. But it didn’t make it to the floor for a final vote before lawmakers adjourned in May.Franks’ successor, Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, has filed legislation mirroring Nasheed’s, but it has not been scheduled for a hearing.Critics say keeping people on probation from voting serves as an incentive to successfully complete their sentence.Most states place limits on people whether people with criminal records can vote.Iowa is among the harshest, with a complete prohibition on voting by anyone with a felony conviction, according to a report by the Brennan Center for Justice. By contrast, Vermont and Maine allow all citizens to vote, including those in prisons.Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake Saint Louis, said he’s pleased with where Missouri stacks up nationally and is concerned the change would be overly dramatic.“It seems like Missouri is in that middle ground,” Onder said.

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis.

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he’s commuted the prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

Boyd, who lost to Jones eight years ago for the same office, has tangled with the treasurer over her handling of city parking operations.

The Justice Coalition says Jeff Roorda’s “destructive” language has led to “deep distrust” between police and the city’s black community.

Public health officials blame lack of state-funded treatment and recovery resources in African American neighborhoods, among other factors.

Gov. Mike Parson flew to the Super Bowl aboard a plane owned by an Independence, Mo. businessman.

The search is underway because of the Chief Jon Belmar is retiring on April 30 after a six-year tenure.

The approval was expected as the last part of a longstanding plan by Bi-State that also added patrols from St. Louis County Police and the St. Clair Sheriff’s Department.

‘One person with passion is better than 40 people merely interested,’ he says in a video.

Justice Services Director Raul Banasco first publicly revealed the tablet plan at a meeting with the jail’s advisory board on Jan. 24. He hailed it as a ‘game changer for the inmate population because it’s another avenue for them to communicate.’

The chopper also will be used for tracking Missouri’s growing bear population.

Missouri State Senator Jamilah Nasheed delivers her concession speech on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 during her election night party at the Mahler Ballroom in St. Louis. Nasheed lost the Board of Alderman President race to incumbent Lewis Reed by 4.03 percent. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com