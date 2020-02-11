In drive for transparency, Missouri lawmakers push for local government database

JEFFERSON CITY — Residents of Missouri counties, cities and towns could require local leaders to publish more financial information about government spending under a proposal endorsed by the House Tuesday.The legislation sponsored by House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann, R-O’Fallon, is designed to boost transparency in local government. It would allow municipalities to post the information voluntarily, but also would give residents the ability to petition for the creation of a local database if local leaders are reluctant to participate.Some lawmakers said the database should already be mandatory.“I think it’s still wrong. They should have been doing it all along,” said Rep. Shane Roden, R-Cedar Hill.Rep. Joe Runions, D-Grandview, said the information will be helpful to residents interested in knowing how their tax dollars are being spent.The proposal, which now awaits final House approval before moving to the Senate, would establish the “Missouri Local Government Expenditure Database,” to be maintained by the Missouri Office of Administration. It would go into effect in 2023 and would include information about a municipality’s or county’s expenditures and the vendors to whom payments were made.The database must be accessible by the public without charge and have multiple ways to search and filter the information, Wiemann said.A fiscal analysis notes that the cost of the database would be marginal based on an assessment of what other states have done. St. Louis officials told analysts the proposal would have no financial effect on city coffers.The legislation is House Bill 1933.

